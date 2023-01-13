Drake and 5-year-old son Adonis sit courtside at Raptors game: 'On dad duty'

Drake and his son made a special appearance at the Toronto Raptors game on Thursday. (Photo via Instagram/champagnepapi)

Drake is "on dad duty."

On Thursday, the "Nice For What" rapper brought his five-year-old son, Adonis Graham, to watch the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets at the Scotiabank Arena. The duo sat courtside.

The Raptors' official Instagram account shared a set of photos of the two enjoying their outing.

In the first photo, Drake was all smiles as Adonis dribbled a basketball. In the second photo, the pair were seated next to each other while looking at the court.

The "Euphoria" executive producer rocked a pair of blue jeans, a matching denim jacket, a white T-shirt and sherpa shoes. Adonis wore a black NASA coat, black pants and white and red sneakers.

In the comments, fans love Drake and Adonis' adorable courtside moment.

"Aww, so cute! On dad duty. Love it!" an Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "Name a better dad-son duo, I'll wait."

"This is your best look. Such a proud smile looking at your beautiful little man!" someone else chimed in.

So cute," another added.

One person pointed out: "Adonis is growin' up so fast."

"Adorable," commented another alongside a heart emoji.

Drake and French artist, Sophie Brussaux, welcomed their son in October 2017. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Who is Drake's son?

Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux welcomed their son in October 2017. The pair waited until March 2020 to share any photos of their little man publicly.

"We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible," Drake told HBO's The Shop in 2018. "Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father."

He attends a lot of basketball games

Like his father, who is a longtime fan of the Toronto Raptors and a frequent courtside attendee, Adonis loves attending basketball matches.

Drake and his son have been spotted several times catching a game together at the Scotiabank Arena.

He also plays basketball

On top of being a basketball fan, Adonis also plays the sport. In December 2021, Drake shared an Instagram story showing off his son's skills.

"Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" he proudly asked Adonis in the clip, to which he modestly replied: "I don't know," while shrugging his shoulders.

"You went four for five. You hit four shots out of five!" Drake added.

He is bilingual

At just five years old, thanks to his France-based mother, Adonis can speak both English and French.

In a video shared via Instagram, Adonis asks his dad if he would like to learn how to speak "en Français," to which Drake replies, "Yes, please."

