Dreamy deal: Oprah's favorite Dearfoams slippers are nearly 40% off

Dearfoams slippers have built up a cult following over the past few years, and fans of the brand include at least one (very) famous face: Oprah Winfrey. The Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie made Oprah's coveted Favorite Things list in 2022, and select shades are nearly 40% off at Amazon with the on-page coupon — just in time to pamper your feet.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Dearfoams are built to last, ensuring you'll get a lot of mileage out of these shoes. When you factor in cost per wear, we're talking pennies over time. You'll also save up to $17, which is definitely not chump change in today's world.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Dearfoams are technically slippers, but they're designed to function as indoor/outdoor shoes thanks to a sturdy thermoplastic rubber sole. The sole also delivers extra support as you pad around your house, so you won't feel like you're walking barefoot.

Consider this testimonial from Oprah: "Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox. With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you're walking on a cloud.”

The slippers are breathable and feature special DF Adapt technology, which is designed to prevent your feet from sweating. They also have a teddy-feel lining and plush insole with memory foam to keep you as comfy as you are cozy.

Happen to get something on your slippers or just want to freshen them up? Toss them in the wash with your other laundry — they're that easy to clean. Choose from a range of colors, including the on-sale neutral Pavement and pretty Sangria, in sizes small through extra-large.

Oprah approves, so ... what more do we really need to say? (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Like Oprah, reviewers can't get enough of these slippers, calling them "super comfy" and "the perfect fit."

Pros 👍

"Great mix of comfortable, cozy and very easy to wear," said a five-star fan. "I was tired of slippers and didn't want to just wear socks around the house so, when I saw that Dearfoams were on Oprah's list, I decided to give them a try. They really are so much easier to wear than the shearling slippers I had been clomping around in."

A fellow happy customer said these slippers are "like wearing little sleeping bags on your feet." They added, "I always have problems with slippers falling off my feet, but these stay on. I have been wearing them nonstop for the last three weeks and they are the best slippers I have ever owned. I bought Uggs last year and, nah. These are so much better and cheaper."

"This is my second pair because I love them so much in the winter," said a third fan. "They keep my feet warm without the sweating that comes with other shoes and socks. That is a big deal for me in the winter. When my feet perspire even a little bit then they begin to get cold."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers noted that the slippers can run small (especially if you have wider feet) so be sure to check the sizing chart before ordering! "These are warm and light with an outdoor sole. I found them to be a bit small, I wear a size 10, but these run on the smaller side. Order size up for comfort, especially if you are wearing socks," wrote one.

"They are snuggly and warm, I love them, but you better order up a size or two maybe, for sure. ... Just keep this in mind when you order a pair as these are the perfect slippers for cold weather," said another.

