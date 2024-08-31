Do You Dress Like An American Tourist Abroad? These Signs Are A Dead Giveaway.

From backpacks to athletic wear, international stylists have thoughts when it comes to the clothes and accessories that make Americans look American. John Coletti via Getty Images

If you’ve ever seen the iconic “Modern Family” clip where Mitchell is increasingly bothered that people in France know he’s American just by looking at him — that is, until he purchases an outfit from a local store and fits in with the locals — you’ll understand the plight of American tourists. Sometimes, even with the right language skills or a demure presence, our clothes alone give us away.

This is because Americans have a specific way of dressing, stylists say, whether they’re visiting Europe, Asia or another locale. And while fashion is different in every city and every country (and among different groups in said place), Americans still manage to stick out no matter where they are.

Below, stylists from around the world share the styles that make Americans stand out from locals and how to dress like an international traveler instead.

Wearing Athletic Wear

“People in America really like the idea of dressing comfortably,” said Brooke Crum, a fashion stylist who also organizes bespoke shopping tours for visitors in Japan. This often results in Americans wearing athletic wear while out and about on vacation, Crum said.

When thinking of workout clothes, Crum said one item comes to mind first. “What’s one thing not to wear? Leggings, full stop,” Crum stated.

“People wouldn’t stare, it’s not like ‘Oh, this is an American person,’ but I think the way that some people style leggings is more of wearing it for comfort. So it’s a racerback tank with just long leggings, and in Japan ... if you’re going to the yoga studio, wear the yoga pants. If you’re going to run, wear the tracksuit,” said Crum. “Clothes have their purpose and athletic wear is for athletics,” she stated.

When people in Japan do wear workout clothes outside of an exercise situation, they style them intentionally, she said.

“It’s more of an elevated, casual approach. So if you’re going to wear a jersey, put a blazer over it, Crum said — or, you could style a track jacket with a pair of jeans.

When styling athletic wear in Japan, Brooke Crum, a Japan-based stylist, suggests mixing sporty styles with more elevated pieces, too. Matt Jelonek via Getty Images

Crum said it’s also more common for people in Japan to wear muted, monochromatic athletic wear instead of bright separates, which makes for a more put-together look.

According to Anne-Victoire Lefèvre, a fashion consultant based in Paris, it’s also common to see visiting Americans in baseball caps or carrying backpacks, two things that also fall into the athletic wear category.

Being Too Dressy

Speaking of dressing casual, Nathalie Oliver, a private stylist at Le Bon Marché department store in Paris, said that while Americans are often too casual during the day (in athletic wear and the like), they are too dressy come evening.

For women, being too dressy could mean wearing a special-occasion dress and a pair of heels or going all out in a fancy skirt, blouse and wedges.

“Men are probably the worst dressed Americans ... from what I’m seeing,” Oliver said.

“I think that most of them have the same outfit, which is a polo shirt, a pair of chino [pants] and a pair of sneakers,” she said, adding that a navy blazer, chino pants and white shirt is another common combination for guys.

To look Parisian, Oliver suggests that travelers aim for less sophisticated outfits in the evenings and try not to be too Ivy League (for example, by wearing the navy blazer combination).

For women, try a silky dress with a bulky jacket draped over your shoulders (brownie points if it’s a stylish men’s jacket). Or, try a pair of denim pants, high heels and a blouse. For men, linen shirts, cotton pants and a pair of low loafers are a go-to for Parisian locals.

Aim for clothing in neutral colors during the summer months, like off-white, beige and camel, added Oliver.

Linen shirts can be a great way to blend in with European locals. Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images

Having Perfect Makeup And Hair

Going all out applies to other aspects of Americans’ presentation as well. American women are much more likely to have on a full face of makeup, unlike Parisian women, especially in the summer, Oliver stated.

“I always notice that American ladies, they are real nicely made up, doing the makeup with the foundation, it’s very sophisticated, and most of ladies in Paris ... they’re not really like this,” said Oliver.

What’s more, Americans often have their hair and nails done perfectly, too, “which is fantastic to me, because I know that I have some American friends and they’re waking up at 5 to be perfect at 7 to leave the house and go to work ... it’s not our way of life, to be honest,” Oliver noted.

“I think we’re more paying attention to accessories ... I would say outfit is important, but shoes and accessories are, for French ladies, the thing, the best part of the outfit,” she said.

French stylists say muted, neutral colors are a great color scheme to follow in the summer months. Jasmina007 via Getty Images

Wearing Too Many Logos

Lefèvre pointed out that Americans’ more comfortable outfits often include T-shirts or sweaters with logos, or carrying a tote bag with the logo and name of a museum you recently visited.

“I think we avoid logos and choose timeless pieces that you can mix with your whole wardrobe,” Lefèvre stated.

If you don’t want to be instantly labeled an American tourist, avoid logo-ridden clothing or bags and “wear black, or just a classic white shirt with a top under and jeans,” she said, “And comfy ballerina [shoes] for women.”

This creates a more chic look, Lefèvre noted.

Dressing Too Beachy

“I’m not saying that all Americans are like this or dress like that, but the general vibe we get is a mix between beach and activewear,” explained Laura Carrillo, a stylist and fashion designer based in Mexico City.

“I think that’s because most people think Mexico is just a country of beaches and towns, but our cities thrive with metropolitan energy and culture,” she said.

So, just because you’re traveling to a country that’s known for its beaches doesn’t mean you should only pack beachwear — especially if you’re going somewhere that isn’t close to the beach, like Mexico City.

“The culture of ‘fashion’ is relatively new to our country, but it’s coming fast and hard,” Carrillo said, “We have a longstanding heritage with artisans and we are quickly marrying them into something unique.”

When it comes to dressing like the locals in Mexico City, Carrillo said it’s not that easy.

“It’s a different culture and energy. We have to remember that Mexico isn’t Condesa or Roma [fashionable neighborhoods in Mexico City]; it’s hard to put your finger on exactly what a local would dress like,” she said.

Instead of trying to fit in, Carrillo said tourists should try to focus on not standing out too much as a visitor.

“A lot of [Americans] have style and carry themselves as they would at home,” Carrillo said. She advised visitors to “dress how you would at home and embrace Mexico as you would your own country.”

Your clothing choices should reflect your personal style, not a copy-and-paste look from a magazine. Manuel Velasquez via Getty Images

Don’t be afraid to try out new styles and get inspiration from the world around you.

If you happen to be a fan of “American” styles, that’s OK, too. You can always blend those looks with other styles to create a unique look.

“I think you just have to play with fashion,” said Oliver. “And if [you look] in the mirror, and you think you are beautiful ... go out like this.”

Fashion is subjective, meaning no one look is going to be a home run for everyone.

“I really think it’s important that people stay true to their own style, whether it’s casual or it’s elegant, or it’s polished,” stated Crum.

If you know something works on you and makes you feel confident, lean into it... and consider elevating it a little. “Like, if wide-leg denim pants are great on you, wear those ... wear them in khaki, wear them in dress pants. Find different versions of them that accentuate your look or elevate your look,” Crum said.

It’s also important to have a collection of basics that fit you well — like white shirts, black shirts, jeans and blazers — to pull from, Crum added. “Then you can layer those really easy.”

You can even find fashion inspiration while traveling, whether you’re out shopping at a vintage store or simply taking in the culture around you. “Look at people in the street, be in a terrace, have a drink in different places and different areas,” Oliver suggested.

“[You] just have to sit there and look around, and you see a lot of style, a lot of people, and maybe it can help you to find the style you like,” Oliver said, adding that she also finds style inspiration this way.

But it’s important that you source ideas and inspiration, not an exact look.

“I know that with my customers, every selection is different because there’s a different body, different sizes, different eye, different occupation ... so, you don’t do copy and paste — there’s no point to do that,” Oliver said.

