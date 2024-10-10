Drew Barrymore's Walmart kitchen and decor line is on mega-sale — save up to 50%

Want to give your home an update ahead of the holiday season? These fan faves from the host's collection are deeply discounted during Walmart Holiday Deals.

Affordable prices and a vast selection are just a couple of reasons why people love shopping at Walmart. Another? Drew Barrymore's Beautiful collection. What started with stylish kitchen gadgets that were so good-looking they went viral has grown into a full home line that includes cooking tools, decor and even furniture.

With Walmart's massive Holiday Deals sale underway, now's the perfect time to add some Beautiful pieces to your home. Many of the bestselling items — including the always-sold-out air fryer and the top-rated slow cooker — are currently on sale.

If you're really looking to revamp your kitchen, consider going all in on the cornflower blue hue. Just about every piece in that color is on sale at the Holiday Deals event, so you can fully stock your cooking space in the soothing shade.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day which ends tonight, Walmart Holiday Deals will be available to shop until October 13. That said, you shouldn't wait much longer to start grabbing items you like because popular pieces like the ones below from Barrymore's Beautiful collection are likely to sell out soon. She is the "hostest with the mostest," after all.

Best Walmart Holiday Beautiful kitchen deals

Beautiful Beautiful 10-inch Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan $12 $41 Save $29 Okay, drop what you're doing and go buy this top-rated nonstick pan ASAP. The $12 price tag is unreal! Shoppers at Walmart give it 4.5 out of 5 stars, with one suggesting it's a great dupe for the popular yet pricey Caraway pans. Another commented, "I was just looking for a second stand-by nonstick skillet when I purchased this! Now, I'm finding myself reaching for this one more than my others!!! It's the perfect medium weight, washes up easily and it's for sure nonstick. I've cooked much more than what I purchased to do with this! I highly recommend." $12 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle $20 $40 Save $20 Need boiling water for a warm beverage or steaming veggies? This electric kettle gets the job done quickly and efficiently with the push of just one button. Tea lovers will especially appreciate the designated settings for white and green tea. More than 2,800 shoppers have given this gadget a five-star rating. One happy customer raved, "I love this kettle! I've used a couple before this one and it's blown them out of the water. The price is amazing for the quality and features. I've never been able to find on that heats the water to specific tea temperatures! It also keeps the water warm after boiling. Definitely worth the money and it looks great on the counter." Important to note: Only the black and cornflower blue hues are on sale during Walmart's Holiday Deals event. $20 at Walmart

Beautiful Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet $37 $59 Save $22 The electric, nonstick expandable skillet can sauté, steam, simmer, slow-cook and more. It has five separate heat options and comes with a stainless steel steam rack. Additionally, it has a cast aluminum extender to give it up to 40% extra depth, taking its capacity from 5 to 7 quarts. This skillet also has an upright lid rest to help you avoid making a total mess on your countertop. One Walmart shopper raved: "This item is absolutely the bomb. I was surprised my first time using it. It gets hot really quick, you can control the temperature and, last but not least, it has a nonstick bottom. You can boil, fry or sautè food without the hassle of cooking on a stovetop. And it has enough space to cook a full meal." $37 at Walmart

Beautiful Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $50 $89 Save $39 This standout was one of the first appliances the brand launched in 2021 and the sage green sold out in less than 24 hours. After a restock, it sold out again within six weeks. Now, you can pick up this air fryer in 10 colors for roasting, reheating, dehydrating and, of course, air frying. It can hold up to 5 pounds of food (enough to feed five to seven people). And when you're done, you can toss the removable crisping tray and bottom frying basket in the dishwasher. You may never want to put it away — especially in pretty pale blue. Over 6,000 Walmart shoppers rave about it too. "I bought this air fryer a bit over a year ago and I love it," said one. "It's so beautiful. I have a blue one. So easy to use. So easy to clean. I love the automatic display. Love that it goes into cool mode automatically after the set timer goes off. Would recommend it to anyone looking for an air fryer." Our senior commerce editor Rory Halpern wrote a rave review about her smaller 3-quart version (also on sale in blue for $30): "I haven't turned on my oven in weeks, and I don't miss it." $50 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. Some additional perks include a stainless-steel lid rest and a removable dishwasher-safe ceramic insert you can use to serve a meal on the table. Use the small appliance to make an Easter roast or a weekday dinner the whole family will love. You can also use it to meal prep lunches you'll actually look forward to packing and eating. $50 at Walmart

Beautiful Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set $99 $149 Save $50 If you love to cook, but your pans are looking a little crusty, this Beautiful cookware set is an affordable replacement that doesn't skimp on quality. It includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, a 3-quart sauté pan, 2- and 3-quart saucepans, a 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors. Essentially, everything you need to whip up delicious home-cooked meals. Because the pots and pans are coated with nonstick ceramic, they're made without "forever chemicals." Plus, they're all oven-safe up to 500°F (including the lids), and they're compatible with all types of stovetops. $99 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $162 at Amazon

Best Walmart Holiday Beautiful home deals

Walmart Beautiful 24-oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw $15 $17 Save $2 Ready to join the reusable cup craze? Rather than shelling out $30+ for a Stanley or Yeti, give Barrymore's sleek and stylish tumbler a try. It's made from double-walled steel to keep your beverage extra cold, it's designed to fit in your car cup holders and the straw has a special design that prevents spills and drips. There are four colors left and they're all on sale. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Textured Towel Set, 6 Pieces $25 $30 Save $5 Put out beautiful, plush towels to make your guests feel like they're getting hotel treatment at your home. This six-piece set comes in several stunning colors and includes two hand towels, two bath towels and two washcloths. Shoppers give them an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars but say you should launder them a few times before using. One reviewer who purchased this set in multiple colors explained, "It takes at least four washes before the lint is gone, but I still like them because of quality." $25 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Decorative Pillow $17 $25 Save $8 Sometimes the smallest touches — like adding this gorgeous pillow to your couch or bed — make the biggest difference. If you want to refresh your space without spending a lot, throw pillows are the way to go. Grab a few of these eye-catching green ones while they're under $20 at Walmart's big sale. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Cotton Bath Rug $13 $15 Save $2 Tired of stepping out of the shower onto a dingy bath mat? This is your sign to swap it out with a new one from Barrymore's 'Beautiful' home decor line. This simple, yet chic design is available in a range of trendy colors and shoppers are pleasantly surprised by the look, feel and quality. "I ordered this bath mat through curbside delivery, so was a little bit afraid that it might not meet my expectations since the price was so low. But this is a very good quality mat!" one shopper wrote in their review. "The color is great, it doesn't move around on the floor, and it is holding up well in a small bathroom with four kids constantly using it." $13 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman $748 $898 Save $150 It's not often that Barrymore's furniture pieces get marked down at Walmart, so saving over $100 on this comfy sofa is a big deal. More than 150 shoppers have given this item a perfect five-star rating and several says it's spacious and they appreciate that it can be configured in multiple ways to accommodate their space. "I was very leary of buying a couch online without seeing it and sitting in it, but I was not disappointed!" one shopper commented. "It's beautiful, soft, sturdy, comfortable and so easy to put together!" $748 at Walmart

