Drunk Elephant's holiday gift sets: Which ones are worth your money?

Give the gift of glowing skin with Drunk Elephant's holiday gift sets. (Drunk Elephant)

Holiday kits are a convenient way to purchase an impressive collection of skincare products for beauty enthusiasts — but are they worth the price?

Popular beauty brand Drunk Elephant just launched their 2023 holiday beauty sets — and they're selling fast. If you're wondering which one of these kits offer the best value, I've crunched the numbers and evaluated the products to help you decide.

The sets

Full Size Kits:

Day Dazzle: The Morning Kit - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$128 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

The Day Dazzle: The Morning Kit includes a reusable bag and four full-size products:

• Protini Polypeptide Cream, 50 ml/1.69 fl oz

• Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

• C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, 9 ml/.3 fl oz

• D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, 8 ml/.27 fl oz

Worth it?: No

.With two of the products containing less than 10 ml, this kit doesn't really seem like it's worth the high price tag — however, it does offer a generously sized portion of the Protini Polypeptide Cream. But for those new to Drunk Elephant skincare, this kit is still a good starting point.

Wild Night: The Evening Kit - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$128 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

The Wild Night: The Evening Kit –is priced at $128 and offers a total value of $187, making it an excellent choice for your evening skincare routine.

This set comes with a fun fuchsia-coloured bag and contains four full-size products:

• Lala Retro Whipped Cream, 50 ml/1.69 fl oz

• T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

• Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, 60 ml/2 fl oz

• Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, 5 ml/.16 fl oz

Worth it?: Yes

This kit seems more worth your while than the Day Dazzle kit because most of the products included contain over 10 ml. It's a great choice during the holiday season to help restore your skin after parties.

Trunk 7.0 Drunk Elephant x Baboon to the Moon - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$598 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

The Drunk Elephant x Baboon to the Moon set, known as "Trunk 7.0," includes a ton of products, plus has added appeal of a limited-edition backpack.

The set's retail price of $598 appears to be less than the total value of the products, which is $893. This suggests that you're getting a discount when purchasing the set compared to buying the products individually.

I went ahead and did the math, because I was curious if this was actually true. All of the full-size products add up to $874 a— nd that doesn't include the price of the limited edition bag, as well as the samples included in the Trunk 7.0.

The full-size products you receive with this set are:

• Protini Polypeptide Cream (50 ml/1.69 fl oz)

• C-Firma Fresh Day Serum (28 ml/.94 fl oz)

• T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum (30 ml/1 fl oz)

• B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum (50 ml/1.69 fl oz)

• Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser (150 ml/5 fl oz)

• Bouncy Brightfacial (50 ml/1.69 fl oz)

• Ceramighty AF Eye Balm (15 ml/.5 fl oz)

• T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial (50 ml/1.69 fl oz)

• A-Passioni Retinol Cream (30 ml/1 fl oz)

• D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops (30 ml/1 fl oz)

The samples you get are:

• Lala Retro Whipped Cream (sample packette, 1.5 ml/.05 fl oz)

• Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum (sample packette, 1.5 ml/.05 fl oz)

• F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial (sample packette, 1.5 ml/.05 fl oz)

• Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil (sample packette, 1.5 ml/.05 fl oz)

• A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum (deluxe sample, 5 ml/.16 fl oz)

• Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser (deluxe sample, 22 g poids net/net wt .46 oz)

Worth it?: Yes

If you're aiming to rejuvenate your skincare routine from the ground up, this gift set is an excellent choice. It not only offers a comprehensive selection of products but also helps you save nearly $300. Additionally, it's versatile enough to be divided into individual gifts for the skincare enthusiasts in your life.

Trio Kits

Mask Parade - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$64 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

If you're looking for something to help keep your skin hydrated through those drying winter months, this is the trio for you. These products will quench and rehydrate hungover, overly parched skin, making it soft and ready to take on those brutal winter temperatures.

This tro includes:

• T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

• Bouncy Brightfacial, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

• F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

Worth it?: Yes

This trio set is a great value if you're aiming to boost your skin's hydration. Priced at just $64, you're essentially purchasing two of these products and receiving a third one for free, making it a worthwhile investment.

Watering Hole - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$64 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

The Watering Hole trio helps achieve dewy, well-hydrated and moisturized skin.

This trio includes:

• Lala Retro Whipped Cream, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

• B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

• Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

Worth it?: Yes

The value of this holiday set, when compared to purchasing the products individually, is amazing. To put it in perspective, the 15ml Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil alone costs $50, which means you're essentially paying just $14 for the other two products included in this trio. These are three of my favourite products from Drunk Elephant so I highly recommend purchasing this kit while it's still available.

Stocking stuffers:

Mates for Life - Drunk Elephant (Yahoo Canada Style)

$35 at Drunk Elephant

What is it, and what does it include?

The Mates for Life duo offers two products to help introduce you to the Drunk Elephant skincare family.

This kit includes:

• Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, 30 ml/1 fl oz

• Protini Polypeptide Cream, 15 ml/.5 fl oz

Worth it: No

It will only save you $3, and it's important to note that both items can be found in several other holiday kits. It may be more worthwhile to explore alternative kits that offer these products along with additional items, providing you with a better deal.

Mama & Cub: Lala Retro Duo - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$89 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

The Mama & Cub duo includes two sizes of the iconic Lala Retro Whipped Cream, offering both a 50 ml and a 30 ml option.

Worth it: Yes

When you factor in that the 50 ml Lala Retro Whipped Cream is priced at $81, this kit is great value. If you've been on the hunt for the Lala Retro Whipped Cream and often find it sold out, this kit is a great option — or great to share with a friend.

The Circle of Life: Protini™ Edition - Drunk Elephant (Drunk Elephant)

$108 at Sephora

What is it, and what does it include?

This is a fantastic choice, not only for someone who adores the Protini Polypeptide Cream but also for those who care about the environment. Drunk Elephant's commitment to sustainability is already amazing with their recyclable packaging, and they've gone a step further by introducing refillable pods.

Worth it: Yes

The refillable pod is a full-size product, so this kit includes two full-sized products. The Protini Polypeptide Cream, available in 50 ml, typically costs $89 each. With the Circle of Life kit, you're getting two 50 ml products for just $108, making it a great deal.

The verdict

Drunk Elephant offers a fantastic range of kits that can help you save money, but it's important to pay close attention to the discounts available.

With so many different options, you'll need to figure out which kit would work best for your skin and which one will save you the most money.

