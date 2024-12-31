The health benefits of Dry January: What a month without alcohol could mean for your health in 2025

Resolving to go booze-free in the new year could change your life in as little as 31 days.

After what seems like a month-long bender of holiday cocktails, eggnog and wine, many Americans are feeling the urge to make a change. While you may not want to commit to ditching your favorite bevvies year-round, Dry January's 31-days sober is enough to give you a taste of what it's like to live a sober-curious lifestyle.

Almost half of adults set at least one New Year's resolution each year. Not surprisingly, 23% of those who set resolutions quit by the second week of January. The excitement wears off and people get back into their pre-holiday routines. Reality sets in and goals are put on the back burner. However, implementing a challenge for yourself like Dry January may help you get the most out of your New Year's resolution, even if it's only for a single month.

That said, it may be difficult to see how giving up alcohol completely would be worth a go. Turning down drinks at the bar or opting for non-alcoholic beverages isn't always easy to do, especially if you've made a habit out of joining a weekly happy hour with friends or you rely on a glass of wine to help you wind down at night. But if you can get past the learning curve, Dry January's health benefits are well worth it. Here's what you can expect.

What is Dry January

"Dry January is a monthlong challenge to stop drinking during January," Dr. Sylvie Stacy, chief medical officer at Rehab.com, tells Yahoo Health. Dry January isn't only for those with an alcohol use disorder or a tendency to over imbibe. Whether you have an occasional glass of wine or 2-plus drinks per night, the Dry January benefits remain.

Physical health benefits

The impact of alcohol on your body runs deeper than you may realize. Feeling a little tipsy or full-on drunk are the effects you can feel, but what about those you can't? "Alcohol affects nearly every system in your body — even in small amounts," explains Stacy. That means that even one drink that doesn't lead to impairment is affecting your health. "Alcohol really affects multiple organs," says Dr. Stephen Holtsford, medical director at Recovery Centers of America St. Charles. "It's hard on our digestive systems, esophagus, stomach, pancreas and liver, and it increases the risk of many cancers." Alcohol has an overarching negative effect on aging, including increasing the risk of falls, cognitive decline and the appearance of your skin, especially among older people.

Taking time off from alcohol "reduces strain on your liver, allowing it to heal and function better," says Stacy. "It can also lower your blood pressure and improve heart health. Over time you'll reduce your risk of liver disease, heart disease and certain cancers." And with consistency you'll feel more energized, experience better sleep and even have a more youthful appearance.

Improves brain health and cognition

Stacy explains that when you drink alcohol, it moves into your bloodstream quickly and depresses your central nervous system. "This means it slows brain function affecting your coordination, judgement and reaction time."

And Holtsford reminds us that drinking to the point of impairment is risky business that can be costly. "The use of alcohol increases injury risk and impacts the brain, which impairs judgement and neurologic function," he says. He points out that you may make choices while drinking that permanently impact your life (like getting in a fight or getting behind the wheel of a car) that could lead to consequences like jail time, injury or even death.

Even if you avoid some of the more severe consequences of heavy drinking, there's nothing like waking up in the morning questioning your choices the night before. Not to mention the headache, dry mouth, gastrointestinal problems and general feeling of sluggishness that you're bound to feel. Without alcohol your brain functions better, you can think clearly and make better decisions.

Improves liver health

Someone who uses alcohol heavily over time is at risk of far greater physical health complications. "Over time, regular drinking can harm your liver," explains Stacy. "The liver is responsible for metabolizing alcohol. But heavy alcohol use puts you at risk of conditions like fatty liver disease and cirrhosis," both of which can be fatal.

If you've already developed liver disease, quitting alcohol now — depending on which stage of progress you're in — can improve the health of your liver and prolong your lifespan.

Makes it possible to get better sleep

People often use alcohol to help them get more sleep, but the reality is alcohol's effect on sleep are decidedly negative. "Alcohol affects sleep quality," Holtsford tells Yahoo Health. "It's difficult to get good sleep when drinking."

In fact, alcohol disrupts several mechanisms of sleep, including the circadian rhythm, leading to shorter sleep durations and insomnia. You're also more likely to experience breathing-related sleep problems like sleep apnea. Limiting or stopping the use of alcohol can restore healthy sleep patterns and help you feel more energized during the day.

Makes weight maintenance or weight loss easier

"Alcoholic beverages contain empty calories," notes Holtsford. "This can lead to weight gain." He's not wrong, but let's look at it from a different angle. As a dietitian, this is part of my expertise.

To maintain a healthy weight you need to consume (eat and drink) the right amount of calories for your body — this varies from person to person based on factors like height, body composition, age, gender and overall daily activity level. If you consume too many calories over time — not just in a single day or couple of days — and you're not exercising to burn off the excess, weight gain takes place.

Alcohol is considered a source of empty calories because it doesn't provide nutritional benefits. That means whatever you're consuming from the alcohol isn't fueling your body. If you're gaining weight, one of the first lines of defense is to look at the extras you're consuming, like alcohol, soda, candy and other low-nutrient snacks. Eliminating alcohol could help you reduce your overall calorie intake to a level within your daily calorie goals, ultimately leading to Dry January weight loss.

Of course, this isn't guaranteed, and it may require you to take a full look at your overall daily eating and drinking habits. It's a good idea to speak with a registered dietitian about your diet if weight loss is one of the benefits you're hoping to experience with Dry January.

Mental health benefits

When your brain works better, mental health improves. "I've seen many patients underestimate alcohol's impact on mental health," Stacy tells Yahoo Health. "Alcohol feels calming in the moment, but it can disrupt sleep quality and worsen anxiety and depression."

Excess alcohol use is linked with depression and anxiety. If you're already struggling with mental health, alcohol will only make it worse.

Dry January mental health benefits may include:

Improved mood

Better cognitive focus

Reduced depressive symptoms and anxiety

Reduced stress

Tips for successfully completing Dry January:

Since 31 days of alcohol abstention is far more realistic than resolving to give up alcohol for a year, you've already got the upper hand on completing Dry January. Here are some tips to help you along.

Write down your intentions. "It can be really helpful to put in writing why you've chosen to do Dry January," says Stacy. "Pull out that piece of paper throughout the month to get back on track after a slip-up [or] to get back into the right mindset when you're feeling like you want to drink."

Create a plan. "If you have a goal but no plan for achieving that goal, it's difficult to do it," explains Stacy. "Having a plan makes it easier to avoid impulsive decisions in the moment." This is especially true if you have habits or social activities built around alcohol. Decide how you're going to manage the situations that you know will lead to temptation.

Develop alternative activities. Stacy recommends deciding ahead of time what you'll do in situations where you'd normally drink — like ordering a non-alcoholic option at dinner or bringing your own drinks to a party. You may also want to enlist your friends to switch out alcohol-heavy activities for those that don't lend themselves to cracking open a bottle. For instance, instead of meeting up at a bar after work with friends, see about trying out new group fitness classes together, like cycling, rowing or Pilates. Getting active instead of getting sloshed can be doubly beneficial for your health. Plus, there's some evidence that exercise can help reduce alcohol intake in those with alcohol use disorders.

Manage cravings. If you've got a hankering for your favorite beverage, acknowledge your feelings and move forward. Find things to do to occupy your time so you don't fall back on old habits.

Track progress and celebrate milestones. Reducing your alcohol consumption is something to be proud of. Get a calendar and mark off the days. Track how you feel while not using alcohol. Celebrate wins with non-alcohol-related rewards.

Try non-alcoholic beverages

The non-alcoholic-beverage industry is booming, filled with non-alcoholic wines, beers and mocktails. While it's important to pay attention to the ingredients in these products, many are reasonably healthy alternatives to your favorite beer or nightcap. Dry January is the perfect time to test-drive a few new brands and decide which ones are worth integrating into your ongoing routine. Here are a few of our favorite tested options.

Prima Pavé Best non-alcoholic sparkling wine Prima Pavé Blanc de Blancs A high-quality non-alcoholic sparkling wine is a little easier to pull off than those without effervescence because the bubbles help provide for a kick common to alcoholic beverages. Taste testers described this zero-proof sparkling wine as "very refreshing," "sparkly, light" and "smooth." Its fruity flavor profile and dry finish won out as our testing panel's top pick for best non-alcoholic wines. $26 at Prima Pavé

Athletic Brewing Co. Best non-alcoholic beer Free Wave IPA Non-alcoholic beers have been around a long time, but it's only recently that the market has surged with options that don't taste like watered-down junk. This Free Wave IPA from Athletic Brewing Co. is surprisingly refreshing, with a strong grapefruit flavor, adding the kick that helps make it a good alternative to a traditional brew. $14 for a 6-pack at Athletic Brewing Co.

Tenneyson Best alcohol alternative Black Ginger If you like mixing your own cocktails or enjoying a shot on the rocks, it's not always easy to find a replacement for hard liquor. Our tester loved this Black Ginger non-alcohol apertif from Tenneyson as an alternative to traditional alcohol. Unlike some options on the market, this brand doesn't try to mimic or "mock" common libations like whiskey or vodka. Instead, it carries its own, strong flavor with a botanical and spicy mix of ginger, dandelion, lemon balm, bergamot and Yerba Matte. $39 for two bottles at Tenneyson

De Soi Best ready-to-drink mocktail De Soi St. Moritz Mule If you want a mocktail akin to a classic Moscow Mule, filled with the spicy, body-warming ingredients you love without the alcoholic buzz, our dietitian tester was a fan of De Soi's St. Moritz Mule. The drink includes pomegranate, cranberry, ginger and rosemary for a festive and fruity flavor, then raises the bar with adaptogenics including L-theanine, lion's mane and reishi mushroom. The result is a drink that you really can feel good about imbibing. $20 for a 4-pack at De Soi

Surely Best non-alcoholic red wine Surely Red Blend Red wines don’t tend to lend themselves to the de-alcoholization process as well as whites and rosés, so you may not want to start here if you're new to non-alcoholic wine. But if red's your jam, this blend beat out our other bottles thanks to its uniquely smoky, spicy flavor, with two testers noting a "cigar" flavor. As with alcoholic wine, non-alcoholic wine is a highly subjective experience, so this may or may not appeal to you. $27 at The Zero Proof

Giesen Best non-alcoholic white wine Giesen Pinot Grigio Tasters called this wine "crisp," "refreshing" and "not too sweet or too acidic." In fact, this sweet and light flavor combination make it an ideal option for drinking poolside while on vacations or during the summer months. $24 at Amazon

Beyond Dry January: Maintaining healthier habits

Once you reach the finish line, you may be tempted to head out and party. Try to avoid that inclination and use these tips to maintain healthier habits.

Reflect on your experience. Stacy suggests finishing Dry January by reflecting on what worked well during the month. "Did you sleep better, feel healthier or have more energy?" she asks. Recognizing the benefits you experienced during Dry January could help you continue for a longer duration.

Set realistic goals. Decide what level of alcohol consumption is comfortable for you going forward and commit to what is feasible. "Vowing to never touch alcohol again may not be a realistic goal for you," says Stacy. Instead, choose something like "limiting drinks to certain days of the week or certain occasions, and checking out local bars that serve non-alcoholic options."

Seek professional support. "If you think that alcohol is having a negative impact on your life and you seem to be losing control or have cravings, definitely get an evaluation," suggests Holtsford. "Alcohol use disorder is a very treatable condition."

FAQs

Is Dry January right for everyone?

No. If you are a heavy drinker or binge drinker, it's important to discuss your plans with your health care provider before abruptly quitting alcohol, as it could lead to withdrawal symptoms. Your health care provider will help you determine the best way to reduce your drinking based on your habits.

What are the potential side effects of quitting alcohol?

"The side effects of giving up alcohol depend on how much and how often you drink," says Stacy. "If you drink heavily, stopping suddenly can cause withdrawal symptoms like shakiness, sweating, nausea and anxiety. In severe cases, it can lead to seizures or a life-threatening condition called delirium tremens. For lighter drinkers, the side effects are usually mild, like feeling restless or craving alcohol."

How can I manage social situations involving alcohol during Dry January?

Be confident in your decision not to drink. Drink plenty of water, avoid heading to an event without eating first and consider ordering non-alcoholic options. If you're feeling pressured, remove yourself from the situation.

What should I do if I slip up?

Making a big lifestyle change is hard and slipping up is normal. "Don't beat yourself up about it because that has the potential to get yourself more down," says Holtsford. "Get up and continue living; recognize it and quickly regain control." Stacy suggests reflecting on what happened and using it as a learning experience.

Can I still enjoy social events without drinking alcohol?

Absolutely! Alcohol does not make or break a good time. Focus on those around you and other activities at the event that don't include alcohol.

What are some healthy alternatives to alcoholic beverages?

Coffee, tea, 100-percent juices, non-alcoholic mocktails, wines or beer, beverages with adaptogenic ingredients that improve mood and have a calming effect, kombucha and other sparkling, sugar-free drinks. Stay away from items filled with sugar and that are low in nutritional value (like sodas).

Meet our experts

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.