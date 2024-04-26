Dua Lipa Masters The Oversize Trend In A Massive Leather Trench Coat

To successfully execute the oversize trend, you need to make sure you’re the one wearing the clothes—and that the clothes aren’t wearing you.

Dua Lipa flawlessly pulled off this maxim with her most recent street-style look in New York City. Despite the warming spring temperatures, she bundled up in a gigantic black leather trench coat from Khaite with wide broad shoulders, boxy sleeves, and a hemline that nearly swept the floor. Anyone would be forgiven for getting engulfed in such a coat, but Lipa grounded her look with a few tried-and-true basics, from a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans to croc-embossed pointed-toe pumps.

Of course, it’s not really a Dua Lipa outfit without a fun little bag, and the Grammy winner delivered tenfold, via a lustrous silver clutch covered in shiny, disco-ball-esque bulbs.

The singer is in the midst of promoting her third studio album, Radical Optimism, out May 3, with a slew of street-style appearances that I’d characterise as less 'optimistic' and more 'vicious.' Take another outfit she recently wore out in New York, for example: The look embraced dark, gloomy tones and unexpected metallic accents, with elements like a long gray maxi skirt, slouchy black leather boots, and an unforgettable silver Gucci bag.

Lipa talked about her sense of style in a 2017 interview with Bazaar. 'I like having one piece that makes a whole outfit and then you can wear everything else that’s quite simple,' she said. 'I’ve always loved dressing up. I like it when things look like you’ve just thrown them on and sometimes the things you really do just throw on look the best. I’ve always been inspired by the ’90s, and I like wearing baggy trousers, and blazers with slip dresses and thigh-high boots or leather jackets, and just a mixture of all those together.'

