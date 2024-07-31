Dua Lipa has a red-hot Jacquemus moment alongside Callum Turner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Dua Lipa is seen in Tribeca on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

She may have collaborated with Donatella Versace for the house’s La Vacanza collection. She may be the face of YSL Beauty. But let the record state that Dua Lipa is a Jacquemus girl through and through.

The 28-year-old attended Sunny Hill festival, the brainchild of her and her father, in Kosovo this week. Returning to her Eastern European roots, Dua geared up for a festival fashion spectacle, accompanied by family, friends and boyfriend Callum Turner.

She hasn’t been shy about documenting her outfits online for all to see. Spanning floral appliquéd halterneck tops to embroidered cowboy boots, the singer has debuted a myriad of highly stylish pieces that lean into her pop princess persona.

Dua championed her go-to luxury label with her chilli red outfit choice

Her latest look to entice? A chilli red Jacquemus dress, coined the ‘Draped Asymmetric Mini Dress.’ The mesmeric masterpiece, which currently retails for £560 online, boasted a delicate draping that cascaded effortlessly off the singer’s figure. The asymmetric hemline introduced a playful yet refined edge to her festival ‘fit, while a stretch fabric carved out a comfortable yet romantic party look.

The singer’s beauty palette also deserves air time. A luscious grapefruit lip complemented a glitter gel eyeshadow blend to create a delicious Noughties look.

The singer was joined by H Fashion cover girl and model Sarah Lysander

A constellation of chunky diamonds coiled up her ears, while a thick brow framed her famous features to perfection.

Dua was joined for her final night at the festival by sister Rina Lipa and long-time best friend and H! Fashion cover girl Sarah Lysander. The model twinned with the popstar, sporting a racing red baby tee displaying the flag of Albania.

Allowing his partner to take centre stage in her head-to-toe red aesthetic, actor Callum opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black shirt and black jeans. Dua’s legion of followers have been closely noting the couple’s movements since they became Instagram official during Glastonbury 2024.