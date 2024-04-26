Dua Lipa swaps edgy street style for ladylike Chanel gown

Last night saw the Time 100 Gala take place in New York City, drawing in some of Hollywood's biggest names to celebrate the magazine's annual issue which marks the 100 most influential people in the world right now. On the list and in attendance was Dua Lipa, who swapped leathers and the trouser-less trend (which she has been favouring with her street style) for a very ladylike Chanel gown.

The singer chose a beautiful sleeved design by the French fashion house for the occasion, which featured lace embellishment and a giant bow, as well as a low-cut neckline and cut-out detail. The dress – which was a custom design – was a perfect choice for the evening, and was accessorised with an elegant necklace and diamond rings.

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Lipa is fast becoming one of the most exciting faces to watch both on and off the red carpet. The singer – who is styled by Lorenzo Posocco – has been making waves with her elegant eveningwear, her daring street style and her incredible collection of designer handbags, which lately has included Gucci's much-coveted Horesbit Chain Bag and a Hermès Birkin, styled in just the way the bag's namesake would have done.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Yesterday, before she headed to the gala, Lipa was spotted in another striking look. She was pictured making her way around New York City in an oversized leather trench coat by Khaite, which she teamed with a disco-inspired silver clutch bag and crocodile leather heels. The day previously, she opted for double denim and knee-high boots.

Catch up on more style from the Time 100 Gala, and more great celebrity looks from April, here.

Gotham - Getty Images

You Might Also Like