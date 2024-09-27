Dua Lipa’s vintage Mugler blazer is a lesson in sharp dressing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Dua Lipa is seen in Midtown on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Gotham)

Dua Lipa and rare, archival fashion go together like berries and cream.

The singer’s style evolution is nothing short of pure magic. With a helping hand from her trusty, relatively new, stylist Jahleel Weaver, Dua’s wardrobe has blossomed, and her latest look is proof that she’s the number one It-girl in town.

Dua slipped into a lipstick red Thierry Mugler jacket hailing from the designer’s autumn/winter 1998 collection. The striking piece, which is part of a skirt set previously worn by Addison Rae, was purchased from Studded Petals Vintage.

The singer wrote via social media: “I’ve been waiting for the moment to wear this vintage Mugler that I got last year. It’s a little big on me but I’m tooo obsessed with it.”

The statement piece featured a vibrant hue, accented shoulder pads, an asymmetrical, sharp neckline and a cinched waist. Sharp, futuristic silhouettes and a strong, sensual aesthetic were core to Mugler’s designs, which married high fashion with theatricality, often using unconventional materials and bold structures.

Mugler autumn/winter 1998

The rare garment was dotted with minimalist gold hardware, adding a touch of opulence to the archival gem.

Dua completed the look with a black micro skirt and tights, allowing all eyes to fall on her Mugler masterpiece. She wore her auburn hair slicked back into an influencer-approved bun, promoting her newsletter Service 95 in the process.

Addison Rae attended The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala sporting the same set (Getty)

This isn’t the first piece purchased by Dua from the coveted vintage store. The 29-year-old previously invested in a lilac, plaid waistcoat from Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 1994 collection.

Since parting ways with former stylist Lorenzo Posocco, Dua’s wardrobe has darkened in tone. The chart-topper is embracing mysterious palettes for autumn/winter 2024 and her recent outfit choice perfectly encapsulated her newfound style.

Prior to attending the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, Dua delved into Ann Demeulemeester's archive. She sported a glimmering crystal bralette by the Belgian creative, paired with a black halter neck top in a waistcoat cut and complete with dripping crystal embellishments on either side.

The gothic combination hailed from the design’er spring/summer 2006 collection and was teamed with a pair of black strappy heels that spiralled up the leg.