Dua Lipa wore a dress with gold and diamond bones to the Golden Globes

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Dua Lipa was casually nominated for her first Golden Globe thanks to Barbie’s “Dance the Night Away” and she showed up on the 2024 red carpet looking out of this world incredible. Like, if you thought her Barbie premiere look was a peak, please observe:

Dua is wearing a Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry bustier gown made in black velvet and adorned with embroidered gilded bones in diamond and gold, courtesy of stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

Dua paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and a *stunning* Tiffany & Co. topaz archival necklace from 1962.

Getty Images

Dua was obviously thrilled about the nomination, and released a statement saying as much. “I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination, and I couldn’t be more grateful!” she said. “Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special. Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie’s ‘best day ever’ was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline and I had to fit together. The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it’s one that I’ll never forget.”

She previously told the LA Times, “When Greta and Mark told me about what part of the film they wanted me to write a song for, it was the pinnacle moment where everything changes from good to bad. I love juxtaposition... I love dance-crying. I knew it had to be fun, but I knew it needed a little element of sadness or a little pang of insufficiency, which I think maybe we’re all susceptible to.”

You Might Also Like