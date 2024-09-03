Dull knives out! This No. 1 bestselling sharpener has been slashed to just $9

Why shell out for a pricey set of blades when this gizmo will have your old ones slicing and dicing like new?

We'll let you in on a little secret: You don't have to drop a ton of cash on a whole new set of replacement knives if the ones in your kitchen are getting dull. Instead, you can try sharpening the blades you already have, and we've got just the gizmo that'll get the job done. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener has tens of thousands of perfect ratings — and it's down to just $9, a price chop worth taking advantage of. With this nifty tool in your arsenal, you'll never have a dull moment in the kitchen again.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Not only are you getting this kitchen must-have for as low as we've ever seen it, the sharpener itself will save you some serious dough by allowing you to restore your old knives rather than shelling out for new ones — and for a mere $9? Yeah, it's definitely worthy of a place in your cart!

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you own a set of knives, there's a really good chance they need sharpening. Even if you use a sharpening steel every time you cut through a tomato or chop celery, each slice slowly dulls the blade. You could take your knives to a professional, but not everyone has the time or money for that.

The Kitchellence sharpener looks like a handle with three notches in it. It's ergonomically designed for comfort and lets you control the device. It sharpens your blade in a three-step process: You pull it through the first slot to take care of the big dents and grooves with the diamond-grit rod; the next slot returns the blade to its original V shape; and the third slot gives it a good polish. It also comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.

You say "tomato," we say, "Get one of these before you lose a finger!" (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you've been thinking about chucking your knives for a sharp new set, know that many of this gadget's 23,000-plus five-star reviewers were considering the same thing.

Pros 👍

One satisfied cook shared: "I've had my poor chef knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade. I just got this sharpener and used the three steps. And I've gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."

"I love this so much," wrote a self-described "obsessed" reviewer. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me. ... It works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"

"I had some knives that needed a good edge," explained a shopper. "[One] guy said he charged one dollar an inch, so it was going to cost me about $80 to do them all ... I gave [this] a try and I was amazed. My wife had some of her grandmother's steak knives that had to be 50 years old and dull as a rock. I am not good at sharpening knives, but in less than three minutes I had these 50-year-old knives slicing through paper!"

Cons 👎

One reviewer said they would have preferred if it had just one more setting. "Wish it could sharpen serrated knives, but no," they wrote. However, they also added: "I like the three separate steps. It is foolproof ... I find some sharpeners to be geared towards chefs who know how to hold the correct angle. I do not, also I'm left-handed, so I need something that will put the knife in the correct position. I would definitely buy this again." (Psst: This highly rated Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener has a setting for serrated knives, if that's of importance.)

"I was worried about the sturdiness while sharpening the knives," admitted another. "It does tend to slide just a little bit on our counters. It did, however, sharpen our knives as advertised."

P.S.: If you don't own a set of knives, or if yours truly are irredeemable and need replacing, you won't do better than this smashing deal on a 15-piece set from Henckels, a household name for its trusty kitchenware. It's over 60% off:

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 Nearly 13,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too. The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one happy home cook. "I had been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $130 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

