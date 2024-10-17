Dull rings or necklaces? This best-selling jewelry cleaner keeps gems looking 'sparkling clean' — shop it on sale for $62

It can also clean glasses and other little items that need a good cleaning.

Jewelry should always be sparkly and eye-catching, but after wearing it so often, it can quickly dull down. It can be tedious to try to clean all of your pieces by hand, which is why you might want to consider investing in a jewelry cleaner — like the LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner from Amazon Canada.

The jewelry cleaner is currently on sale for $62, which is 11 per cent off of its original price tag of $70. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, and shoppers say that it keeps their "small items impeccably clean." So, if you want to take a deeper dive into all the details, scroll below.

The details

The cleaner works on a variety of items such as glasses, dentures, coins, makeup brushes, keys, watches and, of course, jewelry.

You put your items into the cleaner along with some water and then let the ultrasonic sound waves get to work. It utilizes tiny bubbles at a high frequency to remove dirt, grease and more from your items and gets into all the nooks and crannies for a thorough clean.

The cleaner comes with five pre-set cleaning cycles to choose from ranging from 90 seconds to ten minutes.

In terms of size, it takes up about the space of a small toaster, so it's easy to store or leave out on your counter without taking up too much real estate.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 8,300+ reviews

⭐ 4.3/5 stars

🏅 "A compact and efficient solution for keeping your valuables sparkling clean."

Shoppers say is has their items "looking like new." (Photo via Amazon)

LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner $62 $70 Save $8 See at Amazon

According to one shopper, the device does an "excellent job," makes "cleaning a breeze" and gets their items looking "sparkling clean."

Another said it gets their items "looking like new" and one shopper said it made their rings and gold chain look "super shiny."

However, some say that the device is "a bit noisy." One shopper did note that it's "pretty loud," but it's only noisy when it's being used.

The verdict

Although it might be a little loud while it's running, shoppers overall say the LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner will make your jewellery, glasses and other items look sparkling clean. It gets rid of stains, tarnishes, dirt and grime and makes your pieces look brand new.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

