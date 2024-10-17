Dull rings or necklaces? This best-selling jewelry cleaner keeps gems looking 'sparkling clean' — shop it on sale for $62
It can also clean glasses and other little items that need a good cleaning.
Jewelry should always be sparkly and eye-catching, but after wearing it so often, it can quickly dull down. It can be tedious to try to clean all of your pieces by hand, which is why you might want to consider investing in a jewelry cleaner — like the LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner from Amazon Canada.
The jewelry cleaner is currently on sale for $62, which is 11 per cent off of its original price tag of $70. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, and shoppers say that it keeps their "small items impeccably clean." So, if you want to take a deeper dive into all the details, scroll below.
This jewellery cleaner has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and more than 3,800 reviews.
The details
The cleaner works on a variety of items such as glasses, dentures, coins, makeup brushes, keys, watches and, of course, jewelry.
You put your items into the cleaner along with some water and then let the ultrasonic sound waves get to work. It utilizes tiny bubbles at a high frequency to remove dirt, grease and more from your items and gets into all the nooks and crannies for a thorough clean.
The cleaner comes with five pre-set cleaning cycles to choose from ranging from 90 seconds to ten minutes.
In terms of size, it takes up about the space of a small toaster, so it's easy to store or leave out on your counter without taking up too much real estate.
What reviewers are saying
🛍️ 8,300+ reviews
⭐ 4.3/5 stars
🏅 "A compact and efficient solution for keeping your valuables sparkling clean."
LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner$62$70Save $8
According to one shopper, the device does an "excellent job," makes "cleaning a breeze" and gets their items looking "sparkling clean."
Another said it gets their items "looking like new" and one shopper said it made their rings and gold chain look "super shiny."
However, some say that the device is "a bit noisy." One shopper did note that it's "pretty loud," but it's only noisy when it's being used.
The verdict
Although it might be a little loud while it's running, shoppers overall say the LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner will make your jewellery, glasses and other items look sparkling clean. It gets rid of stains, tarnishes, dirt and grime and makes your pieces look brand new.
Looking for more great deals? Take a look at some of the best deals you can score on Amazon Canada right now
SAMSUNG Type-C USB Flash Drive, 128GB$23$29Save $6
Metene Shower Brush with Soft and Stiff Bristles$14$17Save $3
Zitahli Mens Slim Wallet$21$40Save $19
BAIMEI Gua Sha Facial Tool for Self Care$11$19Save $8
LISEN for MagSafe Car Mount$16$24Save $8
Flat Plug Power Bar with USB C$24$30Save $6
Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 2024 Headphones HiFi Stereo$25$100Save $75
iPhone Charger Apple Charger$17$29Save $12
Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear$23$46Save $23
Bedsure Fleece Blankets Twin Size Blanket for Couch$23$27Save $4
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.