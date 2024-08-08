Dusk's flash sale sees huge discounts on bedding, towels, furniture and more
Plus, there's a discount code to get an extra 15% off everything.
Combining both affordability and style, budget-friendly homeware brand, Dusk, has just launched a flash sale bursting with standout picks. We're talking everything from contemporary dining tables, to aesthetic armchairs, modern bed frames to cosy bedding. And let's just say we're shocked at how low-cost they are.
Indy Bouclé Accent Chair - Off White£119£199Save £80
Pair of Mykonos Seersucker Pillowcases£10£30Save £20
Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed£299£499Save £200
Melbourne Loveseat£369£449Save £80
Portofino Waffle Duvet Cover£35£60Save £25
Monaco Plush Ribbed Cotton Towel Collection£12£24Save £12
Hattie Panel Oval Dining Table£323£437Save £114
Lisbon 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set£699£1,124Save £425
Dartmouth Bed Frame£159£264Save £105
Our favourite sale items so far include this super on-trend Indy Bouclé Accent Chair, now just £119 down from £199, and the perfect addition to your bedroom or living area. There's also a chic pair of Mykonos Seersucker Pillowcases slashed to just £10 down from £30.
If that wasn't enough, there's huge savings to be had on a range of larger furnishings and outdoor seating, including £200 off this Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed, and £425 off this epic Lisbon 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set.
👉 Go straight to Dusk's sale
🛍️ Shop bedroom
🛍️ Shop living room
🛍️ Shop dining room
🛍️ Shop garden
Plus, you can get an additional 15% off everything on site right now with the discount code EXTRA15, so the sale is well worth a browse.
Whether you're in the middle of renovating, have just moved, or simply fancy upgrading your homeware, Dusk's sale is the place to go.
Top picks from Dusk's sale
Elevate your home with this accent chair, designed in the super on-trend and plush bouclé fabric, with smooth, curved lines and a soft seat pad.
Refresh your stock of pillowcases with this fresh pair, complete with a seersucker finish and made from 100% cotton.
Make your sleeping arrangements into a storage solution with this ottoman-style bed, available in a variety of colours and featuring a matte velvet fabric, and soft curved headboard.
Give your living room a new lease of life with this chic loveseat, designed with a premium textured chenille fabric in classic ivory.
Say hello to new bedding for as little as £35 and enjoy plush waffle design finished in a sumptuously soft 100% luxury cotton.
Get that luxury hotel feel with these ribbed towels, designed using a zero-twist technique to maintain their softness and to ensure a fast-drying.
Dine in style with this ultra-modern oval-shaped dining table, complete with six seats and made with a natural and durable wood veneer finish.
Upgrade your patio set-up with this garden sofa set, comprised of a coffee table, pouffe and three-seater sofa.
Save big and nab a bargain on this fantastic bed frame, available in white and taupe.