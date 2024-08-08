Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dusk's flash sale sees huge discounts on bedding, towels, furniture and more

Plus, there's a discount code to get an extra 15% off everything.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
(Dusk / Yahoo Life UK)
Bag a bargain in Dusk's sale. (Dusk / Yahoo Life UK)

Combining both affordability and style, budget-friendly homeware brand, Dusk, has just launched a flash sale bursting with standout picks. We're talking everything from contemporary dining tables, to aesthetic armchairs, modern bed frames to cosy bedding. And let's just say we're shocked at how low-cost they are.

Quick Overview

  • Indy Bouclé Accent Chair - Off White

    £119£199
    Save £80
    See at Dusk

  • Pair of Mykonos Seersucker Pillowcases

    £10£30
    Save £20
    See at Dusk

  • Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed

    £299£499
    Save £200
    See at Dusk

  • Melbourne Loveseat

    £369£449
    Save £80
    See at Dusk

  • Portofino Waffle Duvet Cover

    £35£60
    Save £25
    See at Dusk

  • Monaco Plush Ribbed Cotton Towel Collection

    £12£24
    Save £12
    See at Dusk

  • Hattie Panel Oval Dining Table

    £323£437
    Save £114
    See at Dusk

  • Lisbon 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set

    £699£1,124
    Save £425
    See at Dusk

  • Dartmouth Bed Frame

    £159£264
    Save £105
    See at Dusk
See 4 more

Our favourite sale items so far include this super on-trend Indy Bouclé Accent Chair, now just £119 down from £199, and the perfect addition to your bedroom or living area. There's also a chic pair of Mykonos Seersucker Pillowcases slashed to just £10 down from £30.

If that wasn't enough, there's huge savings to be had on a range of larger furnishings and outdoor seating, including £200 off this Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed, and £425 off this epic Lisbon 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set.

👉 Go straight to Dusk's sale
🛍️ Shop bedroom
🛍️ Shop living room
🛍️ Shop dining room
🛍️ Shop garden

Plus, you can get an additional 15% off everything on site right now with the discount code EXTRA15, so the sale is well worth a browse.

Whether you're in the middle of renovating, have just moved, or simply fancy upgrading your homeware, Dusk's sale is the place to go.

Dusk

Indy Bouclé Accent Chair - Off White

£119£199Save £80

Elevate your home with this accent chair, designed in the super on-trend and plush bouclé fabric, with smooth, curved lines and a soft seat pad. 

£119 at Dusk
Dusk

Pair of Mykonos Seersucker Pillowcases

£10£30Save £20

Refresh your stock of pillowcases with this fresh pair, complete with a seersucker finish and made from 100% cotton. 

£10 at Dusk
Dusk

Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed

£299£499Save £200

Make your sleeping arrangements into a storage solution with this ottoman-style bed, available in a variety of colours and featuring a matte velvet fabric, and soft curved headboard.

£299 at Dusk
Dusk

Melbourne Loveseat

£369£449Save £80

Give your living room a new lease of life with this chic loveseat, designed with a premium textured chenille fabric in classic ivory. 

£369 at Dusk
Dusk

Portofino Waffle Duvet Cover

£35£60Save £25

Say hello to new bedding for as little as £35 and enjoy plush waffle design finished in a sumptuously soft 100% luxury cotton.

£35 at Dusk
Dusk

Monaco Plush Ribbed Cotton Towel Collection

£12£24Save £12

Get that luxury hotel feel with these ribbed towels, designed using a zero-twist technique to maintain their softness and to ensure a fast-drying.

£12 at Dusk
Dusk

Hattie Panel Oval Dining Table

£323£437Save £114

Dine in style with this ultra-modern oval-shaped dining table, complete with six seats and made with a natural and durable wood veneer finish. 

£323 at Dusk
Dusk

Lisbon 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set

£699£1,124Save £425

Upgrade your patio set-up with this garden sofa set, comprised of a coffee table, pouffe and three-seater sofa.

£699 at Dusk
Dusk

Dartmouth Bed Frame

£159£264Save £105

Save big and nab a bargain on this fantastic bed frame, available in white and taupe. 

£159 at Dusk
