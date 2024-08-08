Dusk's flash sale sees huge discounts on bedding, towels, furniture and more

Plus, there's a discount code to get an extra 15% off everything.

Combining both affordability and style, budget-friendly homeware brand, Dusk, has just launched a flash sale bursting with standout picks. We're talking everything from contemporary dining tables, to aesthetic armchairs, modern bed frames to cosy bedding. And let's just say we're shocked at how low-cost they are.

Our favourite sale items so far include this super on-trend Indy Bouclé Accent Chair, now just £119 down from £199, and the perfect addition to your bedroom or living area. There's also a chic pair of Mykonos Seersucker Pillowcases slashed to just £10 down from £30.

If that wasn't enough, there's huge savings to be had on a range of larger furnishings and outdoor seating, including £200 off this Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed, and £425 off this epic Lisbon 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set.

Plus, you can get an additional 15% off everything on site right now with the discount code EXTRA15, so the sale is well worth a browse.

Whether you're in the middle of renovating, have just moved, or simply fancy upgrading your homeware, Dusk's sale is the place to go.

Top picks from Dusk's sale