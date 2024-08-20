Dyson's V8 is the best cordless vacuum I've tried, and is now reduced by £80

I've been using my Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for nearly three years and it's the best appliance I've ever spent money on. (Yahoo Life UK)

Cordless vacuum cleaners are a godsend and no brand makes them better than Dyson, in my opinion. I say that because I've been the proud owner of the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for nearly three years. Convenient, lightweight and so easy to use, it's one of the best investments I've ever made, and while it certainly doesn't come cheap, it's worth every penny. I use it for everyday cleaning and always keep it nearby for any spillages that need hoovering up.

It's also one of the most popular cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, so I wanted to share exactly why it's worth the splurge, despite its big price tag.

That said, Dyson has currently slashed £80 off the popular cordless model, so if you've had your eye on a new vacuum for a while, I'd definitely recommend snapping this deal up.

🛍️ Product reviewed: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

⏰ Tested it for: Three years

⭐ Rating: 5/5

💸 Reasons to buy: Convenient, lightweight, easy to keep clean

✋ Reasons to avoid: Very expensive

💰 Best deal we've found: Get the Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner now for £249.99 from Dyson's website, where it's currently reduced from £329.99

💸 Reasons to buy

I live in a two-bed flat, with a mix of carpet and laminate flooring and find it works brilliantly on both, not to mention the cordless aspect is one of the best inventions ever.

There's no fiddly set up or assembly when the box arrives, and it comes complete with a combination tool, crevice tool, mini motor head, charger and docking station – the latter allows you to hang it up on the wall for a clutter-free space.

The attachment I most like to use is the detangling motor cleaning head that you can see in the picture below – it's ideal for covering large surface areas, such as the kitchen or living room floor. The clever ball in-between the head and the stick also allows you to pivot around corners and sharp edges easily.

It's the quickest, quietest and most efficient tool for keeping my carpets and hard flooring clean. (Yahoo Life UK)

Shop now at Dyson Shop now at John Lewis

The crevice tool comes a close second however – it's a long-angled attachment that sucks up dust from the tightest of spaces, skirting boards, carpet edges and bookshelves, you name it. The suction power is ultra-strong but quiet and swiftly gets rid of dust, dirt, crumbs and hair from my carpet and leaves my laminate kitchen floor spotless.

Once fully charged, I usually get around 40 minutes of run time, which is plenty to vacuum my whole flat, but to ensure it's never low on juice, I like to keep it permanently plugged into the charger so I can use whenever needed.

When the bin needs emptying, there's no faffing around and dealing with dusty vacuum bags, you simply hold it over your kitchen bin, click the button, the base of it will spring open and all the contents drop into your rubbish, without making any mess.

This crevice tool attachment is perfect for cleaning skirting boards and hard-to-reach areas. (Yahoo Life UK)

My favourite aspect is how light and easy to store it is. Having previously owned a very heavy corded vacuum that only had one cleaning head and a cable that wasn't long enough to stretch from room to room, vacuuming always felt like a sweaty workout by the time I was done.

There's none of that with my swanky Dyson, and as a result I clean more, there's less mess and my whole flat looks better for it.

✋ Reasons to avoid

As much as I love my Dyson, it's not cheap, which for me is its only downside. However the V8 Cordless design that I own is hundreds of pounds cheaper than its more advanced models, including the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which usually retails for an eye-watering £699.99.

This newer V15 models hefty price tag is due to three key features – its super powerful suction, a nifty LCD screen displaying data about the cleanliness of your floors and an angled green beam that illuminates dust and dirt particles that can't be seen by the naked eye.

💰 Best deals we've found

Thankfully the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently reduced from £329.99 to £249.99 on the Dyson website - that's a saving of £80.

You can also find the same deal at Currys, Argos and John Lewis.

Shop now: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £249.99 (Was £329.99) from Dyson

£249.99 £329.99 at Dyson £249.99 £329.99 at John Lewis £249.99 £329.99 at Currys £250 £330 at Argos

There's also the Dyson V8 'Absolute' Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is slightly more expensive at £299.99.

The only difference between mine and this upgrade is that it comes with four more attachments, for extra versatility.