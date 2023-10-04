It's not October Prime Day just yet, but tools & accessories are up to 55% off on Amazon
Check out this Amazon sale for some serious discounts on home improvement necessities.
If you're planning on doing some home renos, you'll definitely want some top-notch tools to work with. The good news is Amazon Canada has a bunch of bestselling tools from trusted brands.
Ahead of October Prime Day, members can save up to 55 per cent on bestselling power tools and accessories, from tape measures to cordless drills.
Whether you're restocking your toolbox or looking for the perfect gift for your favourite handyman, now's the time to purchase. And we've rounded up some of the best finds to make your life easier!
Save 34%: DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery
You'll get a pack of two lithium-ion batteries that one reviewer claimed to be the "best batteries ever."
Save 55%: CRAFTSMAN Tape Measure
This measuring tape has a self-locking blade with smooth retraction, preventing it from snapping back aggressively.
Save 35%: DEWALT 6-1/2-Inch 20V MAX Circular Saw
This circular saw will dish out all the power and speed you need to breeze through tough cuts easily.
Save 28%: DEWALT Tool Organizer
Keep all your small bits and pieces in order in this secure organizer that you can safely stack.
Save 37%: CRAFTSMAN Long Nose Plier
Reviewers say these handy pliers have a "good grip" and that they're "very sturdy," too.
Save 43%: Irwin Magnetic Torpedo Level
This Magnetic Torpedo Level will become your best bud for making sure your shelves and frames are perfectly straight — and it's dual-sided for accurate readings.
Save 23%: DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw
The compact size of this jigsaw will ensure a comfortable grip and give you maximum control when putting it to use.
Save 31%: DEWALT 20V MAX Hand Planer
With 30,000 cuts per minute, this hand planer will accomplish *super* speedy material removal.
Save 39%: CRAFTSMAN Utility Knife Blade
Say goodbye to dull blades: With 13 cutting points, you can easily snap off your worn-out blade and start fresh.
Save 38%: CRAFTSMAN Tool Box
This lockable toolbox comes with a portable tray that you can pop out for easy transportation.
Save 20%: DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Belt Sander
This handy belt sander is the perfect tool for remodelling, carpentry and all-around contracting purposes.
