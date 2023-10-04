It's not October Prime Day just yet, but tools & accessories are up to 55% off on Amazon

Save up to 55% on bestselling tools ahead of Amazon Canada's October Prime Day. (Photos via Amazon)

If you're planning on doing some home renos, you'll definitely want some top-notch tools to work with. The good news is Amazon Canada has a bunch of bestselling tools from trusted brands.

Ahead of October Prime Day, members can save up to 55 per cent on bestselling power tools and accessories, from tape measures to cordless drills.

Amazon's October Prime Day is almost here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the early Prime member deals and sales you can already shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

Whether you're restocking your toolbox or looking for the perfect gift for your favourite handyman, now's the time to purchase. And we've rounded up some of the best finds to make your life easier!

Save 34%: DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery

DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery (Photo via Amazon)

You'll get a pack of two lithium-ion batteries that one reviewer claimed to be the "best batteries ever."

$198 $299 at Amazon

Save 55%: CRAFTSMAN Tape Measure

CRAFTSMAN Tape Measure (Photo via Amazon)

This measuring tape has a self-locking blade with smooth retraction, preventing it from snapping back aggressively.

$7 $16 at Amazon

DEWALT 6-1/2-Inch 20V MAX Circular Saw (Photo via Amazon)

This circular saw will dish out all the power and speed you need to breeze through tough cuts easily.

$129 $199 at Amazon

Save 28%: DEWALT Tool Organizer

DEWALT Tool Organizer (Photo via Amazon)

Keep all your small bits and pieces in order in this secure organizer that you can safely stack.

$35 $48 at Amazon

Save 37%: CRAFTSMAN Long Nose Plier

CRAFTSMAN Long Nose Plier (Photo via Amazon)

Reviewers say these handy pliers have a "good grip" and that they're "very sturdy," too.

$10 $16 at Amazon

Save 43%: Irwin Magnetic Torpedo Level

Irwin Magnetic Torpedo Level (Photo via Amazon)

This Magnetic Torpedo Level will become your best bud for making sure your shelves and frames are perfectly straight — and it's dual-sided for accurate readings.

$20 $35 at Amazon

Save 23%: DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw (Photo via Amazon)

The compact size of this jigsaw will ensure a comfortable grip and give you maximum control when putting it to use.

$199 $259 at Amazon

Save 31%: DEWALT 20V MAX Hand Planer

DEWALT 20V MAX Hand Planer (Photo via Amazon)

With 30,000 cuts per minute, this hand planer will accomplish *super* speedy material removal.

$219 $319 at Amazon

Save 39%: CRAFTSMAN Utility Knife Blade

CRAFTSMAN Utility Knife Blade (Photo via Amazon)

Say goodbye to dull blades: With 13 cutting points, you can easily snap off your worn-out blade and start fresh.

$7 $11 at Amazon

Save 38%: CRAFTSMAN Tool Box

CRAFTSMAN Tool Box (Photo via Amazon)

This lockable toolbox comes with a portable tray that you can pop out for easy transportation.

$25 $40 at Amazon

Save 20%: DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Belt Sander

DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Belt Sander (Photo via Amazon)

This handy belt sander is the perfect tool for remodelling, carpentry and all-around contracting purposes.

$295 $369 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.