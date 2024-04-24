Easy exercises to alleviate back pain

Jade Coles, a yoga instructor with Insure4Sport, says, "When we sit for long periods, whether at a desk, behind the wheel or simply on the sofa, we tap into habitual postures which often leave us with back pain, knee pain and weak glutes." Thankfully, performing simple exercises inspired by yoga and Pilates can help to combat those postures and realign the spine. "The good news is that you don't need to do a full hour on the mat; releasing and relaxing your body can be achieved with just a few tools and techniques."