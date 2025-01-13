Can you eat honeycomb? Not everyone should, health experts say.

You probably have a jar of honey sitting in a cabinet or pantry in your kitchen. But have you ever tried eating actual honeycomb?

Honeycomb is the hexagonal formation made of beeswax that houses bees and their honey, which some people tout as both a nutritious addition to your diet as well as a tasty treat.

"Those wanting to consume something sweet without the processed and refined sugars will enjoy honeycomb," Shelley Balls, a registered dietitian and nutritionist for Consumer Health Digest, tells USA TODAY, adding that it can be a delicious addition to cheese boards, yogurt, toast or desserts. "It provides a chewy and waxy texture along with a sweet and floral taste."

But not everyone should be consuming honeycomb. Here's what nutrition experts want you to know before trying it yourself.

Why do people eat honeycomb?

Nutrition experts say honeycomb offers several health benefits, including antioxidants, enzymes and nutrients including polyphenols, which research has shown to be linked to decreased risk of diseases including cancer.

"Honeycomb can be safe to eat and is often enjoyed for the flavor, texture and health benefits it provides," registered dietitian Trista Best tells USA TODAY. She also notes there's some research to suggest that eating honeycomb "may support digestion, promote immune health and reduce inflammation."

Can you eat honeycomb?

On a technical level, you can eat honeycomb. But experts warn that not everyone should, and even when you do, there are certain restraints that you should be aware of ahead of time.

While it may be obvious, it's worth repeating: If you have an allergy to pollen or other bee products, you should avoid honeycomb too, Best says.

Children under a year old shouldn't be given honeycomb or honey – raw or pasteurized – as they have the potential to cause infant botulism, a rare but serious illness that occurs when a baby consumes a certain kind of bacteria that can sometimes be found in honey, Balls adds.

And though it does offer some health benefits, honeycomb's high sugar content should be taken into account for those who have diabetes and other conditions that require sugar restrictions.

