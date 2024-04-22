Earth Day: Juliet Kinsman shares her sustainable tips — from the best eco hotel in the world to how to pack
Dream boutique eco-hotel
This Earth Day, I’ll be cosied up at Ett Hem in Stockholm, meaning ‘a home’. Two townhouses formerly private residences, pitch-perfect in look and feel. Sweden was the first country to pass an environmental protection act back in 1967, and they hosted the first UN conference on this topic in 1972. I loved reviewing The Grove at Narberth in Pembrokeshire, Wales, for our Eco Weekender column. Stylish upcycled interiors and sustainable eating and drinking — and powered by green energy.
Best sustainable luxury hotel
Heckfield Place in Hampshire is in its own league thanks to the high-class attention to detail and The Bothy by Wildsmith spa. Flower arrangements like art installations, the blooms grown on its biodynamic Home Farm. The Datai in Langkawi is a rainforest retreat in Malaysia that is unique for its incredible environmental and community impact.
Most sustainable destination
Bhutan was always top of my bucket list — and this Himalayan kingdom didn’t disappoint thanks to hotels such as Six Senses, & Beyond and taking part in MyBhutan’s tree-planting experience.
Closer to home
Bristol has a green way of being. Catch the train there, go surfing at the Wave, which is green-energy-powered, visit We The Curious science centre reopening this summer or organic Yeo Valley Farm. Take your time, and stay at a cute B&B or guesthouse in Clifton, such as Artist Residence or the Lido Townhouse (visitbristol.co.uk).
Favourite thing to do on holiday
Unexpected encounters with local people elicit the most heart-warming memories. In Ecuador with my friend Dom from Metropolitan Touring, and we picked up hitchhikers en route from Mashpi Lodge to Quito. A grandmother and lots of little ones — hearing her hopes and dreams about life for her and her grandchildren was a reminder how similar we all are as people wherever we live. It’s just a lottery whether you’re born into a community with opportunity.
Green packing tips
Less is more: the lighter our load, the slighter our footprint. I cram Organics Basics cotton essentials, Ffern perfume, Gen See lipstick, a dress-up or dress-down jumpsuit from B-Corp-certifed Baukjen or second-hand finds from Trinity Hospice charity shops in London and Green People sun cream into a Ucon Acrobatics backpack or my Paravel Aviator wheelie case.
Favourite podcast
Asylum Speakers with Jaz O’Hara and hearing incredible and inspiring stories from refugees — a series that takes you on a journey across the world without you having to go anywhere.
Preferred way to travel
I try to take the train instead of flying whenever it’s practical, using an Interrail pass and booking through Byway, the B Corp-certified flight-free, slow-travel agency that plans the best itineraries.
Best travel memory
Inhotim, a couple of hours from Belo Horizonte in south-east Brazil. A giant art theme park of 23 galleries set in 500,000 acres of botanical gardens. I’ve heard whispers a small hotel is opening there, and since I’m swerving the next COP in Azerbaijan, I’m determined to get to 2025’s UN Climate Conference in Belém, Brazil — hopefully an excuse to get back to this part of the world for another peek through Olafur Eliasson’s kaleidoscopic telescope.
Worst travel memory
Delayed flights and being stranded on planes or in airports for hours is usually a reminder that train journeys are more enjoyable.
Favourite quote
If aliens saw how we’re treating this magnificent planet in parts, they’d lock their spaceship doors as they flew past.
