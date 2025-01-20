Eggs recalled in many provinces across Canada over salmonella concerns — here's what you should know

The affected eggs were in sold in Ontario, B.C., Manitoba and possibly other parts of Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled various brands of eggs sold in provinces including Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia due to a possible salmonella contamination. (Photo via Getty Images)

Eggs are being recalled in some provinces, after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) put out a notice saying some brands might be contaminated with salmonella. The recall from the agency includes cartons from various companies sold in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia and possibly other parts of Canada.

According to the CFIA, the recall includes eggs from Compliments, Foremost, Golden Valley Eggs, IGA, no name and Western Family eggs. They were sold in various carton sizes, including 12-pack, 18-pack and 30-pack cartons. They should have the expiry dates of Feb. 16, Feb. 22 and March 1.

The CFIA warned people to "not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products." Initially, the agency's recall included Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Press reported, but those provinces have since been removed from the list.

Saturday also saw another CFIA recall associated with a possible salmonella contamination. The agency published a notice warning people about Sweet Cream-branded mini patisseries sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and possible other parts of the country.

The CFIA warned people that food contaminated with salmonella might not appear or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick. In some cases, people can contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Below, read more about what you should know regarding salmonella and possible infections.

Why is a salmonella infection bad?

A salmonella infection, also known as salmonellosis, is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. This bacteria typically lives in animal and human intestines, and leave the body through feces.

Humans most often get infected after consuming contaminated food or water. While some people won't show major symptoms, most people who are infected will experience issues like diarrhea, fever and cramps. Other times, a salmonella infection can cause serious illness and even death.

In Ontario in 2023, there were more than 2,300 reported cases of salmonella infections. That led to nearly 350 hospitalizations and eight deaths in the province.

Salmonella infections can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. (Photo via Getty Images)

What foods typically cause a salmonella infecton?

Eating raw or undercooked foods is often the cause of a person's salmonella infection. In many cases, properly cooking products like poultry and eggs can prevent infections. But when it comes to foods you don't typically coo, you might run into trouble.

Some of the most common foods linked to salmonella infections include:

Poultry : Raw or undercooked chicken or turkey — even frozen breaded products — can cause infections

Eggs : The carriage in eggs is low, but we often eat them raw

Fruits and vegetables : Produce you typically eat raw like leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions can hold the bacteria

Sprouts : These require water and warm conditions, becoming great spots for bacteria to grow

Peanut butter : Peanuts grow in the ground, leaving them susceptible to salmonella due to manure

Seafood: Fish and shellfish can become infected, especially if imported from warmer climates

Vegetables you don't often cook — like lettuce, cucumber and onions — are often the causes of salmonella contaminations. (Photo via Getty Images)

What are the symptoms of a salmonella infection?

Sometimes, a person who has a salmonella infection won't get sick at all. But in other cases, symptoms usually start within 6 to 72 hours after exposure, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Common symptoms, most of which may end within four to seven days, may include:

Chills

Fever

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Stomach cramps

Sudden headache

People who are more susceptible to serious illness, including young children, older adults and people with underlying health problems or weaker immune systems, may be hospitalized with a salmonella infection. Other cases may lead to long-lasting health effects or even death.

Serious salmonella infections can lead to dehydration, so it's important you stay hydrated if you're ill. (Photo via Getty Images)

How can you treat a salmonella infection?

In most cases, people who have a salmonella infection will recover on their own without any medical treatment. The best way to treat a salmonella infection is to rest, monitor your illness and drink lots of fluids.

Due to symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, you may lose a lot of fluids from your body. It's best to keep rehydrating while ill so you can avoid dehydration.

You should call your health-care provider if your symptoms last more than a few days. Moreover, seek help if you start having bloody stools, high fever or if you're showing signs of dehydration, like dark urine and dry mouth.

Properly cooking food to the correct internal temperature is one way you can prevent salmonella infections. (Photo via Getty Images)

What can you do to prevent a salmonella infection?

It can be difficult to prevent a salmonella infection since contaminated food may still appear and smell normal. The best way to avoid getting sick is to wash your hands often and properly. Also, don't prepare food for other people if you have salmonellosis, or another infection causing diarrhea.

The Centers for Diseavse Control and Prevention also suggested practicing four simple steps to food safety. That includes:

Clean : On top of washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, you should rinse produce, clean surfaces and wash utensils after preparing food.

Separate : Avoid cross-contamination while cooking by keeping ready-to-eat foods away from raw products or other commonly-infected items.

Cook : When preparing food, you want to make sure you're cooking to the correct internal temperature to kill off bacteria that can make you sick.

Chill: You want to refrigerate food properly, and avoid leaving food in the "danger zone" between 40°F and 140°F.

