Are these 7 viral e.l.f. products worth the hype? Here's my honest review

Unless you've been living under a beauty rock, you probably know about e.l.f. Cosmetics. Known for offering high-quality makeup at wallet-friendly, the beauty company is a go-to for affordable dupes. But does the hype actually match the quality? I wanted to find out — so I reviewed seven of e.l.f.'s viral products. Below, I run down everything from lip oils to eyeliners to help you decide if they're worth your dollars.

💵 Price: $10

⭐ My rating: 5/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Hydrates and adds a sheer burst of glossy colour with an oversized applicator for effortless glides.

✋ Reasons to avoid: Sensitive lips beware! This product has a gentle tingling sensation that adds a plumping appearance.

If you've been hooked on the Dior lip oil craze, you've got to give this one a try. The Glow Reviver Lip Oil has become my latest obsession because of its hydrating ingredients which include squalane, apricot oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil and pomegranate oil. This lip oil is a game-changer because it effortlessly hydrates lips without leaving them feeling tacky, sticky or greasy. It does have a slight plumping effect which might not be your cup of tea if you have sensitive lips — but it also has a minty taste that leaves lips feeling fresh and nourished. One of the biggest selling points for me is the oversized applicator that helps the product effortlessly glide on your lips with no fuss. This lip oil gives a high-end feel but at a fraction of the price and comes in seven colours.

I recommend this product to anyone looking to add a pop of hydration and shine to their lips. You can use this oil by itself as an everyday gloss, wear it over lipstick or team it up with a cream glide lip liner for the ultimate lip combo.

💵 Price: $3

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: It has a creamy formula that glides on smooth and it's only $3.

✋ Reasons to avoid: It doesn't have the name of the shade on the actual lip pencil and isn't long-lasting.

If you're looking for the ultimate semi-matte lip liner, look no further. The Cream Glide Lip Liner has a smooth, creamy formula. It glides on like a dream, sculpting and defining your lips effortlessly without any tugging or pulling. I also found that this lip liner is very easy to sharpen.

The only downside to this lip liner is that the actual pencil does not have the name of the shade on it to label which colour you're using. Plus — it unfortunately doesn't last as long as I'd like it to, and requires numerous touch-ups throughout the day.

💵 Price: $9

⭐ My rating: 4/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Long-lasting formula with high-pigment colour.

✋ Reasons to avoid: Apply carefully because a little goes a long way.

If you've fallen in love with Rare Beauty's liquid blush, you'll want to try this out too. The e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush has a long-lasting formula and gives your cheeks a high-pigmented pop of colour. But this blush doesn't just look good, it also feels good. It's packed with hydrating heroes like hyaluronic acid, rose flower water and hibiscus flower extract to help add a dewy look with a soft finish. It comes in 9 different shades and so far I've tried Comin' In Hot Pink, Dusty Rose and Pinky Promise. Trust me when I say that, like the Rare Beauty blush, a little bit goes a long way. I suggest two dots — if you go in with more than that prepare for this blush to take over your entire cheek. I blend it in with the e.l.f. Liquid Blush Brush, which I highly recommend using instead of a Beauty Blender. When I tried it with the Beauty Blender I found that it dragged the colour all over my cheeks instead of blending it the way I wanted it to. Using the brush helped me create that "I'm Cold" makeup look that's currently trending on TikTok — that cute wind-kissed, rosy cheek look.

I'd recommend this product to anyone who's looking for a long-lasting liquid blush because this one lasted eight hours before I even thought about a touch-up.

💵 Price: $12

⭐ My rating: 3.5/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Blends easily and has a lightweight, long-lasting formula.

✋ Reasons to avoid: Packaging can get very messy.

If you're looking for something to help you conquer your contour without breaking the bank, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand is an affordable option. I found that I was able to effortlessly contour my face with the cushion-tip applicator. The formula is very buildable and blendable while still feeling lightweight on the skin. It's infused with squalane, so it not only looks good but it shows your skin some love too. I apply the contour on my cheekbones, two dots on my temples, on the sides of my nose and my jawline and blend with a contour brush to help sculpt my face when I'm doing a full makeup look. If I'm not wearing any eyeshadow I'll add a drop to each eye and blend with a clean eye shadow brush to give my eyelids a little colour.

The e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand is also the closest dupe I've found to the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wands. The downside with e.l.f.'s is that the packaging can get messy when you put the cap back on in comparison to Charlotte Tilbury's where it comes with a twist and lock piece to prevent the product from leaking through the cushion-tip applicator.

💵 Price: $9

⭐ My rating: 2.5/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Extends lashes and separates with tubing technology and tapered silicone brush.

✋ Reasons to avoid: It dries fast so it's hard to add multiple coats of mascara.

The Lash XTNDR Mascara from e.l.f. is all in the name. I find that it does lengthen my lashes and separates them, thanks to the tubing technology and the tapered silicone brush. The formula includes jojoba seed oil to help nourish and condition lashes while also ensuring there are no clumps, flakes or smudges.

My technique for applying mascara is to start by curling my eyelashes with the Shiseido Eyelash Curler and then I apply Dior's Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer. Then I like to apply a few coats of mascara — but with the Lash XTNDR Mascara, I found that I could only apply two coats because of how quickly it dries. That being said, I found myself waiting for the mascara to completely dry and then curling my eyelashes again to make sure they stayed curled all day. I don't usually use tubing mascara so I think it is something I'd have to get used to. It does a good job at lengthening my lashes but I find that mid-day my lashes look completely different than they did after applying it.

💵 Price: $9

⭐ My rating: 3.5/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Long-lasting waterproof eyeliner with vibrant colours in one swipe.

✋ Reasons to avoid: Some shoppers note that felt tip makes it hard to apply.

I have been on the lookout for a vibrant coloured liquid eyeliner and e.l.f.'s H20 Proof Inkwell Eyeliner is the one for me. Applying this liquid eyeliner is a breeze because of the length of the applicator. However, drawing a straight line can be difficult because of the felt tip. This liner doesn't fade, flake or make my eyelids feel uncomfortable.

The only downside is the felt tip applicator. This product would be a 5 out of 5 for me if it was a brush applicator because it would be easier to make a bold line or cat eye in one single swipe. I also worry about the longevity of the product because I find that felt tips have a tendency to dry out or get a little frayed — but I haven't experienced that yet. Some reviews noted that the product transfers to their eyelids and smudges, but I didn't have that problem.

💵 Price: $16

⭐ My rating: 3/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Lightweight, fast-absorbing and has a non-greasy texture.

✋ Reasons to avoid: It isn't fragrance-free and not as hydrating as I'd like for the winter.

It's all in the name! The Holy Hydration! Gel-Yeah Moisturizer has a unique gel texture that sinks into your skin almost instantly upon application. This moisturizer is great for oily and combination skin. I use it during the day after applying SPF. I've noticed that my skin doesn't feel oily after using this and my makeup sits nicely on top. I highly recommend using e.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer before applying your foundation if you're using this moisturizer. Without the primer, I find my foundation feels a bit sticky and doesn't have a flawless finish.

I wouldn't suggest this product for sensitive skin because it isn't fragrance-free. I'd suggest doing a patch test before applying the product to your entire face. And while I do like this moisturizer, I wouldn't use it every day because I don't find it as hydrating in the winter.

