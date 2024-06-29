Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is a goddess in tiny string bikini

Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress with her stunning swimsuit snaps, and the star looked better than ever in a sunshine yellow bikini on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of her latest beach look, Elizabeth, 59, sported a vibrant string bikini with a pair of oversized square sunglasses as she posed in front of a dreamy seaside backdrop.

Elizabeth was a ray of sunshine in the yellow string bikini (Elizabeth Hurley)

The Gossip Girl actress wore her hair in natural-looking waves, opting for her signature makeup look of a smokey eye and nude lipstick. The star showed off her toned physique as she applied sunscreen, followed by a clip of the star taking a dip in a lavish swimming pool.

Elizabeth captioned the post: "Last day of our 25% off all bikinis, and don't forget to lather yourselves in sun cream with high SPF."

Never one to shy away from the cameras, the model sent pulses racing earlier this week with yet another bikini post. Looking as sunkissed as ever, the Strictly Confidential star beamed as she posed before a beach backdrop in the Maldives wearing a navy strapless bikini with a tie front.

The star oozed glamour as she stretched her arms above her head for the photo, completing the look with a pair of gold drop statement earrings.

Elizabeth frolicked by the crashing waves in the stunning strapless number (Instagram)

Elizabeth has previously revealed that it's her son Damian, 22, who takes most of her bikini photos.

The mother-and-son duo have an extremely close bond, and they most recently worked together on a new film, Strictly Confidential, written and directed by Damien and starring Elizabeth.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Damian revealed why taking photos of his mother doesn't faze him.

"Show business has been a fundamental part of my life, my entire life, so to us, it's just not a thing; it's just part of business. She takes my photos, I take her photos," he said.

"I'm relaxed in front of him too," she chimed in, adding that Damian "looks out" for her.