COS' Black Friday Sale Is The One We're All Waiting For

Trust us: you won't want to miss COS' upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Because, while fun organza dresses and rhinestone heels might serve you for the month of December, good-quality basics are timeless and will get a lot more wear.

And, of course, no one does them quite like COS. Repelling fast fashion fans everywhere, the Scandi brand has always been best-loved for its asymmetric hemlines, sculptural silhouettes, futuristic fastenings and off-kilter colour palettes that feel both classic and cool at the same time.

Despite its upper-high-street price point, we'd argue that COS is already well worth the investment – but once Black Friday rolls around, it becomes irresistible. Having taken part for the past seven years now, it's safe to say that COS is a big fan of the annual sales event, and will likely be going full steam ahead for the 2024 edition, too.

Curious about what to expect? Last year saw COS warm us up with 25% off staples over Black Friday weekend, before upping the ante with a new deal for Cyber Monday that saw prices slashed by up to 60% on selected lines. In fact, the sales were so good, that one ELLE editor secured the majority of her autumn/winter wardrobe in those three days alone. We did say it was one to look out for...

To help you navigate the discounts like a pro, we've put together ELLE's guide to the COS Black Friday sale – plus the pieces we're hoping to shop on the day.

What to look out for in COS' Black Friday sales:

Shop smart this Black Friday and think hard (and well in advance) about what you actually need. Stay focused: don't get distracted by shiny new-in pieces until your essentials are safely stowed in the basket, because those are always the first ones to go.

COS does basics better than most high street stores, so this is the time to stock up on those signature tees, vests, shirts and jeans that you've been eyeing, for less. That said, the brand's partywear offering is also an excellent investment, erring more on the side of timeless than the too trend-led, meaning these pieces are sure to see you through countless seasons in style.

And, of course, COS really comes into its own for autumn/winter, with its epic outerwear offering, classic knits, cosy cashmere, tailored wool separates and a great selection of luxurious leather accessories to boot. These are the items we'll be bookmarking ahead of the big event, and shopping the second those discounts hit:

Does COS take part in Black Friday?

Although the retailer usually does things a little differently, the past few years have proven that COS is a big fan of the Black Friday fun.

Ever since 2016, COS has treated shoppers to blanket discounts of up to 30% off during the Black Friday weekend, while last year, the brand surprised fans with 60% off selected items on Cyber Monday, too.

The exact details of what the 2024 shopping event will entail are still TBC, but keep checking back on this page as we update it with more info in the coming weeks.

When is the COS Black Friday sale?

Black Frisday usually falls on the fourth weekend of November, however this year the event will take place on the fifth weekend of the month, on November 29. Last year, the brand launched its sale three days early, though, so it's worth marking your diaries in advance.

When is Cyber Monday and does COS take part?

Cyber Monday falls on December 2 this year. In 2023, COS dropped specific Cyber Monday deals for the first time ever, with up to 60% off selected lines.

What even is Black Friday?



If you've been hiding under a rock/are new to the biggest shopping event of the year that is Black Friday, let us get you up to speed.

Black Friday was originally an American holiday, thought to be kick-started by the department store Macy’s in the 1930s. The annual event didn't get its name until later on, though, when it grew in popularity during the Eighties.

It wasn't until decades later, in 2010, that the UK started cashing in on the shopping event, too. Amazon was the first to begin offering British customers online discounts and deals on the same day as the sales in the US. Fast-forward to 2024, and Black Friday is an even bigger event than the Boxing Day sales, with most high-street stores and major luxury e-tailers taking part.

What's the deal with COS Black Friday delivery?

Most of us shop online these days, so delivery costs need to be factored into your Black Friday haul. At COS, standard shipping to the UK costs £4 and takes 3-5 working days, but it's free for orders over £100. Bear in mind that during super-busy times like Black Friday, shipping can take a little longer than usual. If you want your order faster, premium delivery will set you back £10 and arrive within 2-3 days. Only for the seriously impatient, then.

