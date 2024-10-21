Emeril Lagasse Is Opening His First New Restaurant in 8 Years — and It's Portuguese

The menu is inspired by his travels to Portugal over the years, paying homage to his Portuguese family.

On October 23, Emeril Lagasse will debut 34 Restaurant & Bar, his first opening in New Orleans in over eight years and the celebrity chef's first Portuguese concept. For the city of New Orleans, this marks a special occasion and yet another reason to celebrate. For Lagasse, it’s even more.

“Opening a Portuguese restaurant has been a dream of mine, and so being able to bring it to life with my family has been full circle and extra special," Lagasse says. "I can’t believe it’s been eight years — each restaurant and opening feels different because our concepts are so unique; they are like children, part of the same family but their own identity.”

The restaurant is inspired by his late mother. “My Mom Hilda was Portuguese, originally from the Azores, and I grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts, which is home to one of the largest Portuguese American communities in the U.S.," Lagasse says. "Much of my childhood and upbringing, whether through my mom, who ran the house and kitchen, or the community, was saturated in Portuguese culture.”

Lagasse's first job was at a hometown Portuguese bake shop, which became a major inspiration behind 34’s bakery program. “I have wanted to open a Portuguese restaurant for a long time now, and we have been developing the concept in the space since 2020," he says. "This is a passion project that has been in the works for a while which heightens our excitement to share what we have created.”

Emeril continues the family-first concept with his 21-year-old son, chef E.J. Lagasse, who’s already making waves helming Emeril’s flagship restaurant. The name 34 represents the newly minted partnership between himself, Emeril John Lagasse III, and son, Emeril John Lagasse IV, who’s following not only in name but in career; number 3 and 4, respectively.

“While E.J.'s focus is heading up the kitchen at our flagship restaurant [Emeril's] down the street, he has collaborated with me from the beginning to bring 34 to life,” says Lagasse, adding that the two have fun working together and that E.J. brings energy and creativity to the table and helps his father see things from different angles. “At 34, he is driving the music vibe and has a goal of [it] being a late-night destination for industry folks or otherwise, but a place that can be relaxing as well as invigorating; I would have never thought about putting a DJ booth in the space, but at last we have one, and it’s going to be great.”

Portuguese cooking has not always been a part of the New Orleans food scene, but for a city that relishes a festive Friday lunch and fiercely argues a favorite po-boy joint, newcomers in the culinary scene are as welcome as a newbie at Mardi Gras.

“I think New Orleans is very receptive to embracing different cultures and cuisines," Lagasse says. "New Orleanians know and want good food, and they recognize when it’s made with love, so I’m excited to share my passion for Portuguese food and flavors. I think there may be an education process for some folks with certain types of ingredients, like bacalhau (salt cod) or chorizo, but the concept is meant to be transportive and New Orleans embraces its European roots and influences well, so I think we will fit right in.”

Designed by Louisiana architecture firm AQ Studios with interiors by Laurie Pearson Design, 34 channels the vibrant streets of Lisbon, with a distinct focal point. “Usually, my restaurants have a food bar overlooking the kitchen," Lagasse says. "With 34, we still have that visual, but this time we have put an unbelievable jamón bar front and center. Guests can dine at the jamón bar and see all the fun happenings with the larger kitchen visible behind it.”

The 245-seat restaurant is adorned in various shades of green, which has become Lagasse’s signature color; there are wood accents and ornate Portuguese tiles. When we asked if 34 would have a signature dish, he said, “That’s a tough one! Honestly, I’ve never set out to make something signature. Usually, especially when it comes to our dishes, the customers make it into a signature dish in the restaurant. I know it’s become a mainstay when I go to take it off the menu and people get angry. That’s usually a good sign the dish is on its way to signature status.”

The menu at 34 is made for sharing. Highlights include clams in Vinho Verde and arroz de pato with chourico and mushrooms. Lagasse says that his favorites are anything with bacalhau, which was a favorite in the Lagasse house when he was growing up.

“We have a few dishes using it, but my favorite right now is Bacalhau a Bras. It's salt cod with crispy shoestring potatoes, soft scrambled egg, dehydrated olive and caviar,” he says. For dessert, the restaurant shares its take on pastries like Basque cheesecake.

“While I’m more a savory guy than sweet, I’ve never been more excited about our pastry department; my favorites are the pasteis de nata and the Azorean pineapple fosters.” Lagasse is also thrilled about the beverage program, which will incorporate Portuguese spirits and wines. “We are going to have an industry hour and want our bar culture to be as loved as our food,” says Lagasse, who enjoys a crisp Portuguese white. “I’m loving a Vinho Verde.” Cheers, or saúde, to that.

