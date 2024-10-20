I Tried 8 Italian Dressings and This One Is My New Refrigerator Staple

Who doesn't like a dependable store-bought shortcut?

Is it just me or does it seem like salad dressing has taken over the condiment aisle? What used to be a simple decision between four or five types has become at least four or five times that. When I was a kid, the options were ranch, French, Thousand Island, and Italian. If you didn’t like those, well, then too bad. My mom favored oil and vinegar-based dressing over anything sweet or creamy, so there was always a bottle of Italian dressing in our refrigerator. I wasn’t a fan at first, especially since ranch was my personal favorite, but my mom found delicious ways to showcase the flavor and versatility of Italian and it’s become a staple in my house ever since. I have a brand I like, but I’m always open to anything new, so when I got the chance to review all of the Italian dressings I could find, I jumped at the chance.

How I Selected and Tested the Italian Dressings

Most Italians dress their salad simply with olive oil, wine vinegar, salt, and pepper. I know because my father-in-law is Italian and he does it the same way every time. He’s never used or bought Italian dressing because it’s not, well, very Italian. Regardless, Americans love it and there are plenty of options to choose from, so I did the hard work and tested eight brands to find the best.

I shopped at local chain grocery stores and only chose brands that are available nationwide. I stuck with classic-style Italian dressing, avoiding anything creamy or overly modified and I chose both shelf-stable and refrigerated options. The salad dressings were blind taste tested by a small panel of judges and were sampled both plain and on lettuce. Here are the results.

The Italian Dressings, Ranked

#8 Kraft Classic Italian Vinaigrette

This was one of the most viscous, almost gelatinous dressings on the list. It was so thick that it could hold its shape, which explains why it was great at coating lettuce. We all agreed it had a pleasant vinegar flavor, but other flavors felt muddled and unidentifiable. It wasn’t memorable and everyone agreed it was their least favorite.

#7 Organicville Italian

One of two organic dressings on the list, it also happened to be salt-free. It was very herb-forward with strong flavors of basil, which made it feel less like an Italian dressing than others on the list. There was a decent amount of tang from the vinegar, but the lack of salt prevented real enjoyment of the flavor. My testers didn’t care for it, but I can see how this would be a good option for those needing to limit salt.



#6 Market Pantry (Target)

It turns out that none of my testers liked any of the viscous salad dressings, so that automatically put Target’s version near the bottom of the list. Unfortunately, this one also lacked any real flavor and while we detected a bit of bite from the vinegar, it wasn’t enough to be impactful. We all agreed this one wouldn’t make it into our carts again.

#5 Wish-Bone House Italian Dressing

We had to do a double-take when this dressing came to the table. It looked almost identical to the Kraft dressing. One key difference was that even though it was viscous, we could taste and discern some flavors. We liked that it was garlic-forward and that there was enough salt so that we could taste the herbs and spices. There wasn’t anything particularly special about it, but we agreed it was decent and a good option for pasta salads or marinade for chicken or shrimp.

#4 Marzetti Sweet Italian Dressing

If you’re after a sweet version of Italian dressing, this one is a winner. It isn’t absurdly sweet, however, and there seems to be enough vinegar to help it feel balanced. While not classic Italian, it is a tasty dressing that’s a fun alternative to traditional.

#3 Ken's Steak House Italian

Although a little on the viscous side, Ken’s dressing delivered big flavor with herbs and spices. It was balanced and all testers agreed it was good.

#2 Whole Food's Organic Italian Vinaigrette

This one surprised us all. Unlike others on the list, this dressing is almost orange in color and tastes of herbs and tomato. It’s tangy and delicious and is a fun twist on a classic vinaigrette.

#1 Newman's Own Family Recipe Italian

You’ll need to give this dressing a healthy shake before you pour, but the effort will be worth it. This dressing felt like salad dressing should: emulsified, but not overly so. It was light, peppery, and perfectly tangy. It felt “classic,” said one tester and we agreed. This dressing was our unanimous winner, our new favorite refrigerator staple.



