Emily Andre looks 'out of this world' in knit dress 5 months after giving birth

Emily Andre (née MacDonagh) left fans in awe of her beauty as she shared a series of photographs wearing a silhouette-skimming knitted dress just weeks after welcoming her third child Arabella with her husband, Peter Andre.

The NHS doctor, 35, has officially transitioned to autumn as she rocked a cosy knitted dress from Karen Millen to attend an afternoon tea at Claridge's hosted by beauty brand Elizabeth Arden.

Emily looked divine in the grey ensemble, which featured a deep V neckline, voluminous sleeves and a fitted, midi-length skirt.

Emily looked radiant in a knitted dress from Karen Millen (Instagram / @dr_emily_official)

She wore her glossy brunette hair down and straight, and levelled up her natural beauty with a glowy makeup combination.

Fans were quick to question Emily's stunning appearance and healthy glow, which comes less than six months after the birth of her daughter.

"You sure you had a baby recently? Looking fantastic," gushed one fan, as another wrote: "Beautiful and you look elegant as always Emily," and a third penned: "So classy, you are glowing."

Commenting on her dress, another fan declared the mum-of-three as "out of this world."

Emily thanked her husband Peter Andre for 'holding the fort at home' whilst she enojyed afternoon tea (Instagram / @dr_emily_andre)

While Emily and Peter prefer to keep their children's identity off social media, the couple often share sweet family updates of their growing brood.

At the time of Arabella's arrival, Peter wrote on Instagram: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy."

Peter and Emily's blended family

As well as Arabella, Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven, Peter shares two children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The pair met whilst on the hit reality show I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and were married for four years from 2005 to 2009. Emily has a brilliant bond with her step-children and is often seen accompanying Princess to exciting events.

As well as mothering her own children, Emily is a doting stepmum to Princess and Junior (Instagram)

The family have also been pictured having the best time on lavish family holidays all together. Emily has been vocal about her role as a stepmother and has seemingly embraced her blended family life.

Peter shared a touching throwback image of his wife Emily (Instagram)

During a chat with Bella Magazine, she said: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you."It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

