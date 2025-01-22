Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Intimissimi in New Lingerie Campaign

Following her announcement as Intimissimi’s new U.S. brand ambassador last fall, Emily Ratajkowski stars in the lingerie retailer’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

Posing in the red lacy More Amore set ($18 to $79), Ratajkowski shared the new imagery via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it “Valentine’s with @intimissimi.”

The model and “My Body” author follows in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who was named Intimissimi’s global brand ambassador in 2023.

“I am thrilled to join Intimissimi as their U.S. brand ambassador,” Ratajkowski said in a statement last November. “Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way, and I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully.”

Ratajkowski also appeared in a campaign pegged to her ambassadorship announcement, where she models the Couture de Nuit Bustier ($79), Kimono ($79) and Brazilian brief ($15), a black lace lingerie set featuring sequin embroidery.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emily Ratajkowski to the Intimissimi family,” Matteo Veronesi, brand leader of Intimissimi, added. “Emily’s charisma and undeniable presence perfectly reflect the qualities we want to celebrate through our brand. She brings a modern, powerful energy that aligns with our dedication to empowering women and embracing individuality through our lingerie.”

Ratajkowski has appeared in campaigns for Kurt Geiger, Self-Portrait, Marc Jacobs, Versace, Tory Burch and Loewe, among others. She’s also modeled lingerie for Victoria’s Secret, posing for the brand’s “The Icons” collection last year alongside former Angels Gisele Bündchen and Candice Swanepoel.

The author of the New York Times bestseller “My Body” has also been seen in Intimissimi designs on the streets of New York, wearing their viral cashmere boatneck top.

