Emily Ratajkowski's graphic tee wants you to listen to Sade

Dig out your 2011 One Direction tour merch because Emily Ratajkowski is bringing back the band tee.

The queen of effortless street style has influenced our shopping lists once again while out on one of her daily hot girl walks with her four-legged bestie, Colombo.

On this occasion, the model, muse, author and podcast host made a case for the fashion world's current hottest trend- the graphic tee.

Em and Colombo are NYC's favourite street-style duo (Getty)

As per usual, Emily assembled a comfortable yet stylish outfit ensemble to walk through the streets of the Big Apple on Wednesday. For her outing, she decided to pair her new favourite shoes, a set of Black Neoprene & Embossed Leather Team Flesh Sneakers from Oakley with some black baggy trousers adorned with a bold red stripe on the sides, black wrap-around sunglasses and a vibrant yellow graphic tee which read "Listen to Sade" in black lettering across the front.

The back had a list of Andre 3000's touring cities (Getty)

Surprisingly, EmRata’s graphic tee isn’t actually merch for Sade, the famous English band which gave us some of the best karaoke bangers of all time, including Smooth Operator and Kiss of Life. Instead, it’s merch for André 3000, the American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer and his first-ever solo album New Blue Sun.

Maya is a graphic tee stan (Instagram / @mayajama)

As we all know, band t-shirts and graphic tees have currently been projected into the style sphere by those most noteworthy over the past few months. Dua Lipa made a case for self-promotion in a "Sunny Hill Festival" top a few weeks back, while Maya Jama paired an oversized graphic Supreme shirt with a white mini skirt and baseball cap for a casual off-duty day, not to mention Kaia Gerber's "Come to my house, I have great books" baby tee which she wore out and about for date night with her beau Austin Butler.

Graphic tees have been a style staple in the wardrobes of cool girls since the 80s and now, with the help of EmRata and her clan of A-list friends, the statement style is back with a bang.