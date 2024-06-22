Emma Bunton shares sweet footage of long-haired children Tate, 13, and Beau, 16

Taylor Swift assembled a star-studded crowd at her first London gig with her sold-out Wembley Arena show, and among the excited fans was none other than Baby Spice.

Emma Bunton brought her excited children Tate, 13, and Beau, 16, along to watch the Eras Tour concert from the VIP tent, where she was joined by close friend Holly Willoughby. The Spice Girls singer shared her family's excitement on social media, posting clips of Taylor performing I Knew You Were Trouble and photos of their light-up wristbands.

Emma shared a sweet video of her children Tate and Beau watching Taylor Swift's concert (Instagram)

One particularly sweet moment showed Emma filming her two children, whose faces she tends to keep off social media.

The youngsters took pride of place at the barrier, gazing up at Taylor in admiration as glitter fell all around them. Her teens both boasted long wavy locks, with Beau sporting a shaggy brown crop and Tate long blonde hair.

The Bunton clan was in good company since the event was also attended by the Prince of Wales, who marked his 42nd birthday by taking children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the gig.

The Spice Girls star was also joined by close friend Holly Willoughby (Instagram)

The Wales family even posed for a selfie backstage with Taylor, grinning from ear-to-ear as they smiled for the camera.

Emma Bunton's family life

Emma shares her two children with her husband Jade Jones. The Wannabe hit-maker and the Damage singer tied the knot in a surprise, intimate pandemic ceremony in July 2021.

Emma shared a snap of the aftermath on Saturday morning (Instagram)

Emma and Jade first got together in 1998 before a brief split. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004 - and this time it was for keeps.

The pair got engaged in 2011 and waited 10 years to tie the knot, with Emma saying that she didn't need a marriage certificate to "justify their relationship".

Emma pictured with her two children and husband Jade Jones (Instagram)

Family is everything to Emma, who previously told HELLO!:"As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

Emma has also hinted her kids might follow in their parents' musical footsteps. She told us: "Our house is always full of music and dancing so it's pretty hard for them [Beau and Tate] not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it's hard to know if either of them will go into the industry."