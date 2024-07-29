Emma Corrin On Pitching Business Ideas To Ryan Reynolds, Shaving Their Head, And More

Deadpool & Wolverine is a guaranteed on-screen riot, but it turns out proceedings were rather more serious off-camera.



The film's shaven-headed super villain Emma Corrin has told ELLE UK during a game of Knowing Me, Knowing You how Ryan Reynolds - scriptwriter, actor and entrepreneur extraordinaire - transformed the cast’s downtime into a low-key Dragon’s Den, encouraging them to pitch their business ideas in return for his investment.

Sadly for Corrin, who makes their debut as Cassandra Nova, a mutant with telekinetic abilities, they walked out of his boardroom without any investment.

‘Ryan has always got so many things running around his head,’ Corrin tells ELLE UK. ‘You’d think he’d have enough to handle being on that set because he’s across all of Deadpool, you know, writing all these characters, he’s always got ideas.

‘Then one day he came up to me and was like “You surely don’t just want to act. Do you have any business ideas?” He basically said, “We’re here on set all day, so pitch things to me”, which I did.

‘He took none of them. I had an idea about (selling) jam in toothpaste tubes. Apparently, it’s not going to be a big money maker.’



That wasn’t the only advice Reynolds, who plays the titular character Wade Wilson, otherwise known as Deadpool, imparted on Corrin, who shaved their head for the role last year.

‘That was proper dedication,’ says Corrin on the subject of their buzz cut. ‘Before I was about to shave my head, Ryan and Hugh (Jackman)got so excited. They were like, ‘OK, the first thing you have to do is take a shower because when the water hits your scalp and when you have no hair, it’s the best feeling in the world’.



‘So I did and I can report back - the rumours are true.’

Corrin - who said their references for the part included Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and Christoph Waltz’s portrayal of a Nazi officer in Inglourious Basterds - also stars alongside actors including Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Matthew MacFadyen (Mobius M. Mobius) and Rob Delaney (Peter).

Their super villain has a savage backstory: Nova tried to strangle her twin brother in the womb with his own umbilical cord, failed, and was then stillborn after he psychically blasted her. But the creature survived as chaotic cellular matter that clung to a sewer wall for decades and then returned with a vengeance.

When asked about the weirdest lesson they learned on-set, Corrin revealed, ‘Learning how not to corpse, because acting alongside Ryan Reynolds, it’s hard not to laugh all the time’.

And the hardest part? ‘I had long prosthetic fingers that had to go on every morning. I always had to be accompanied to the bathroom, which was a humbling moment.’

Elsewhere, Corrin also correctly guessed that Jackman is the owner of Laughing Man, a fair-trade coffee shop in New York City, as it coincidentally fuelled their mornings while shooting their 2023 movie, A Murder at the End of the World.

‘My apartment in New York was on the street opposite the Laughing Man,’ Corrin revealed. ‘I went there every single morning. My worst days were when my call time was so early that I wasn’t able to go before I got into the car. They do a great banana bread and exceptional coffee. I’m a real coffee fiend. It’s the first thing that needs to hit my stomach.’

Corrin, who says they weren't allowed to watch TV growing up, also talks about licking cocoa off Jackman’s face, their tight friendship with Little Simz, and a very awkward chemistry test with Jack O’Connell for Lady Chatterley’s Lover. You can watch the rest of Corrin’s Knowing Me, Knowing You at the top of this article.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in cinemas now in the UK.

