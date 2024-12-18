Emma Heming Willis Decorates Christmas Tree with Daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10: 'How'd We Do?'

Emma Heming Willis is getting a little help from her daughters as they get in the holiday spirit!

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the mom of two shared a Reel on her Instagram as her daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, whom she shares with husband Bruce Willis, 69, helped her decorate their house for Christmas.

In the video, which is sped up and set to the tune of Run D.M.C.'s "Christmas in Hollis," Emma and her daughters moved around the tree as they added ornaments and strung lights. They also hung garland and adorned the stairwell with bows.

"Part 2! How’d we do?🎄❤️💚🎄" Heming Willis asked in her caption.

In July, Emma shared a glimpse into how she celebrated the Fourth of July with her two daughters.

In the Instagram post, she could be seen posing in front of a ranch while wearing a blue denim shirt and jeans with a cream cowgirl hat alongside her two daughters, who also wore various colors of red, white and blue and their own cowgirl hats.

The post also included several videos showing the girls walking to a Fourth of July event and watching a parade as they sat down on the sidelines. In one video, the girls watched intently as a quartet of people riding horses and holding the American flag made their way down the street.

“Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the model and entrepreneur captioned the post, before jokingly adding, “And if you don’t have cowboy boots, just put your snow boots on, it’s fine 😉.”

This past June, the mom of two shared an adorable photo on her Instagram as she celebrated her daughter Mabel's graduation from elementary school. In the sweet photo, Mabel could be seen wearing a white dress and white sweater, holding two bouquets.

The grad was surrounded by members of her extended family, including Bruce's ex-wife Demi Mooreand two of their three daughters, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis, who all held up masks featuring Mabel's face in front of their own. Emma's mom, Zorina Heming, also joined the celebration.

"Middle school! Here she comes! 👩🏻‍🎓📚❣️ @buuski @zorina.heming @scoutlaruewillis @demimoore," the proud mom wrote in her caption.

Read the original article on People