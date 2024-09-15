Emmy Awards 2024: All the best looks from the red carpet

The 2024 Emmy Awards are officially here, and so is one of fashion’s biggest nights.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. While the award ceremony – which is hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy – begins at 8pm ET, the red carpet is set to kick off at 6pm ET.

This year, FX’s historical drama Shogun and dark comedy The Bear received several nods, as did Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated fashion looks will likely come from Selena Gomez, who’s nominated for her acting role in Only Murders in the Building. Greta Lee – nominated for The Morning Show – is known for churning out a memorable red carpet ensemble, while The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has recently cemented her status as a rising fashion icon. Plus, British actor Jonathan Bailey is sure to make a menswear splash on the red carpet, after receiving a nomination for Fellow Travelers.

Last year, Emmy Awards attendees graced the red carpet in a number of elegant red gowns. Old Hollywood glamor was also on display, with many stars arriving in their best satin skirts, feathered dresses, and silver or gold statement necklaces. While it’s unclear what fashion trend will emerge from this year’s Emmy Awards, the event will nonetheless turn heads.

Here are some of the best dressed celebrities on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Selena Gomez

(Getty Images)

The Only Murders in the Building star turned heads when she arrived at the Emmys red carpet. Gomez wore a black velvet dress with a bedazzled criss-cross neckline, as well as a mermaid skirt and long train. She accessorized the look with matching silver jewelry, including dangly earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Quinta Brunson

(Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson is nominated at the 2024 Emmys in the categories Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for her critically acclaimed show, Abbott Elementary. For the occasion, she donned a dramatic black latex dress with black bows attached to the bodice and skirt.

Gillian Anderson

(Getty Images)

Much like Ella Purnell, the Crown alum also turned out a metallic number in a structured, floor-length dress.

Dakota Fanning

(Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning graced the Emmys red carpet in a chic, nude-colored gown adorned with pearls. The actor’s strapless dress also included a ruched, sweetheart neckline.

Dan Levy

(Getty Images)

The Schitt’s Creek star – who’s also co-hosting this year’s Emmy Awards with his father, Eugene Levy – walked the red carpet in a daring menswear look. Levy’s ensemble featured a white silk blouse with a dramatic collar, underneath a black suit jacket with matching trousers.

Ella Purnell

(Getty Images)

Ella Purnell arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a glamorous, metallic dress with a plunging neckline. The Fallout star accessorized the look with matching dangly earrings, silver bracelets and rings, and metallic strappy heels.

Padma Lakshmi

(Getty Images)

The former Top Chef host looked elegant on the Emmys red carpet in a glittering, off-white strapless gown, which she paired with a matching white clutch.

Molly Gordon

(Getty Images)

Molly Gordon, known for her roles in The Bear and Booksmart, stunned on the red carpet in a black floor-length gown with a high leg slit and wrapped bodice.

Andrew Scott

(Getty Images)

The Irish actor, who’s nominated in the Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for his role in Ripley, posed for photos on the Emmys red carpet. For the occasion, Scott donned a black, ruffled shirt with a deep V-neckline underneath a brown double-breasted suit jacket with black, oversized lapels.

Ilona Maher

(Getty Images)

The Team USA rugby star and TikTok celebrity walked her first ever Emmys red carpet in a dark blue, velvet strapless gown. The floor-length dress featured a peplum waist, along with a mermaid skirt.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

The Orange Is the New Black alum arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a dramatic, archival Alexander McQueen gown. The black dress featured a deep V-neckline and an oversized, off-the-shoulder cape. She paired the ensemble with a gold, layered chain necklace and moody purple lipstick.