2024 Emmys: Best, worst and the most confusing red carpet looks of all time
The A-list stars who hit the fashion high notes— and the ones who fired their stylists.
We're days away from the 2023 Emmy Awards — even though it's actually 2024.
Although the Primetime Emmy Awards are traditionally held every September, the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike prompted the 2023 ceremony to be postponed to Jan. 15th. Nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have been waiting since July 2023 to have their moment in the sun, but as the old saying goes: better late than never.
Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host the awards live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. "Succession" leads this year's drama nominees with a total of 27 nominations while the Apple+ series "Ted Lasso" earned 21 nominations. The star-studded ceremony has tapped Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, Jason Batemen, John Hamm, Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") and Dame Joan Collins as presenters.
As we eagerly await this year's awards, we're looking back at some of the best and worst red carpet looks from the Emmys.
BEST: Jennifer Aniston
In 2004, Aniston was a red carpet hit in a grecian-inspired gown with gold embellishments by Chanel. The "Friends" star may not have taken home an Emmy that year for her role as Rachel Green, but she took home the award as best dressed of the night (and perhaps decade).
WORST: Gwendoline Christie
The "Game of Thrones" star's Gucci look at the 2019 Emmy Awards was a disaster of biblical proportions.
BEST: Zendaya
Zendaya's black satin Valentino ballgown was a showstopper as the star picked up her second Emmy for her role in "Euphoria" at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The star made Emmy history that year, becoming the first Black woman to have two wins in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama category as well as the youngest two-time winner for acting.
WORST: Emma Corrin
Corrin's Miu Miu bonnet and clawed gloves at the 2021 Emmys were a far cry from her on-screen portrayal as Princess Diana in "The Crown." The look was more akin to Freddy Kruger's baby doll than a buzz-worthy up-and-coming Emmy nominee.
BEST: Sarah Jessica Parker
The "Sex and the City" icon channelled her inner Carrie Bradshaw when she arrived at the 2000 Emmy Awards in a fashion-forward look by Oscar de la Renta, featuring sequins and feathers.
WORST: Reese Witherspoon
While the "Big Little Lies" star's Stella McCartney blazer is far from a red carpet atrocity, it was an underwhelming fashion flop at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
BEST: Sandra Oh
Oh, yes! The "Killing Eve" star and "Greys Anatomy" alum proved you don't have to wear a gown to make the best dressed with a glittering purple Rodarte jumpsuit at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
WORST: Paula Abdul
Abdul's look was a head-to-toe fashion mishap at the 2003 Emmy Awards. From the tiara to the platform sandals and fluttered sleeve, this was one look the "American Idol" judge should not have sent to Hollywood.
BEST: January Jones
In 2009 the star ditched her '60s-inspired "Mad Men" fare in favour of a white Atelier Versace gown with peplum bodice and geometric detail.
WORST: Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra suffered a rare fashion mis-step at the 2017 Emmy Awards in a long-sleeve, feather-duster inspired look by Balmain.
BEST: Kerry Washington
Before she was known for her stylish "Scandal" wardrobe, Washington set the Emmy red carpet on fire in a sequinned Zuhair Murad dress at the 2011 Emmy Awards.
WORST: Ariel Winter
The "Modern Family" star's Steven Khalil was a mature-choice for the then 19-year-old actress. From the double thigh-high slit to the dark eye-makeup, the sequinned look was far from Winter's best red carpet look.
BEST: Halle Berry
Halle Berry is always a red carpet icon, but her strapless blue Emmanual Ungaro at the 2005 Emmys is a look that still reigns supreme almost 20 years later.
WORST: Heidi Klum
Not even a supermodel could pull off this confusing asymmetrical Versace gown at the 2015 Emmy Awards. Klum should have opted for a look form one of her "Project Runway" alums, like Cristian Siriano, if she wanted to win the red carpet.
BEST: Blake Lively
Before she was a busy mom-of-four Lively hit the red carpet in a plunging Versace gown to promote her ultra-popular series "Gossip Girl" at the 2009 Emmy Awards.
WORST: Jenny McCarthy
McCarthy's look at the 2019 Emmy Awards looked as if Cinderella went to the Warped Tour in 2002. While studded belts and combat boots are forever dear to a pop-punk fan's heart, they should never be seen on the Emmys red carpet.
BEST: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
In 2006, Julia Louis Dreyfus took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "The New Adventures of Old Christine" in a chic Narciso Rodriguez monochrome lok.
WORST: Lena Dunham
Dunham's over-the-top Giambattista Vali at the 2014 Emmy Awards was more suited for a girl playing dress-up than an award-winning "GIRLS" actress and producer.
BEST: Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett's canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown with sequined bodice and asymmetrical-style draping at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
WORST: Laura Dern
Dern's talent for choosing roles didn't spill into her talent for choosing acessories at the 2018 Emmy Awards. The star should have leaned into a more minimalist style for her Thom Browne ensemble and left her briefcase purse (and her hot rollers) at home.
