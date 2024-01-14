2024 Emmys: Best, worst and the most confusing red carpet looks of all time

The best and worst dressed stars from the Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

We're days away from the 2023 Emmy Awards — even though it's actually 2024.

Although the Primetime Emmy Awards are traditionally held every September, the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike prompted the 2023 ceremony to be postponed to Jan. 15th. Nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have been waiting since July 2023 to have their moment in the sun, but as the old saying goes: better late than never.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host the awards live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. "Succession" leads this year's drama nominees with a total of 27 nominations while the Apple+ series "Ted Lasso" earned 21 nominations. The star-studded ceremony has tapped Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, Jason Batemen, John Hamm, Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") and Dame Joan Collins as presenters.

As we eagerly await this year's awards, we're looking back at some of the best and worst red carpet looks from the Emmys.

BEST: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston in Chanel at the 2004 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

In 2004, Aniston was a red carpet hit in a grecian-inspired gown with gold embellishments by Chanel. The "Friends" star may not have taken home an Emmy that year for her role as Rachel Green, but she took home the award as best dressed of the night (and perhaps decade).

WORST: Gwendoline Christie

"Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie in Gucci at the 2019 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

The "Game of Thrones" star's Gucci look at the 2019 Emmy Awards was a disaster of biblical proportions.

BEST: Zendaya

Zendaya in Valentino at the 2022 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Zendaya's black satin Valentino ballgown was a showstopper as the star picked up her second Emmy for her role in "Euphoria" at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The star made Emmy history that year, becoming the first Black woman to have two wins in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama category as well as the youngest two-time winner for acting.

WORST: Emma Corrin

"The Crown" star Emma Corrin at the 2021 Emmy Awards. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Corrin's Miu Miu bonnet and clawed gloves at the 2021 Emmys were a far cry from her on-screen portrayal as Princess Diana in "The Crown." The look was more akin to Freddy Kruger's baby doll than a buzz-worthy up-and-coming Emmy nominee.

BEST: Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta (Image via Getty Images)

The "Sex and the City" icon channelled her inner Carrie Bradshaw when she arrived at the 2000 Emmy Awards in a fashion-forward look by Oscar de la Renta, featuring sequins and feathers.

WORST: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon at the 2019 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

While the "Big Little Lies" star's Stella McCartney blazer is far from a red carpet atrocity, it was an underwhelming fashion flop at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

BEST: Sandra Oh

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh in Rodarte at the 2022 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Oh, yes! The "Killing Eve" star and "Greys Anatomy" alum proved you don't have to wear a gown to make the best dressed with a glittering purple Rodarte jumpsuit at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

WORST: Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul at the 2003 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Abdul's look was a head-to-toe fashion mishap at the 2003 Emmy Awards. From the tiara to the platform sandals and fluttered sleeve, this was one look the "American Idol" judge should not have sent to Hollywood.

BEST: January Jones

January Jones in Atelier Versace at the 2009 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

In 2009 the star ditched her '60s-inspired "Mad Men" fare in favour of a white Atelier Versace gown with peplum bodice and geometric detail.

WORST: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Balmain at the 2017 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra suffered a rare fashion mis-step at the 2017 Emmy Awards in a long-sleeve, feather-duster inspired look by Balmain.

BEST: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Zuhair Murad at the 2011 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Before she was known for her stylish "Scandal" wardrobe, Washington set the Emmy red carpet on fire in a sequinned Zuhair Murad dress at the 2011 Emmy Awards.

WORST: Ariel Winter

Ariel Winters in Steven Khalil at the 2017 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

The "Modern Family" star's Steven Khalil was a mature-choice for the then 19-year-old actress. From the double thigh-high slit to the dark eye-makeup, the sequinned look was far from Winter's best red carpet look.

BEST: Halle Berry

Halle Berry in Emmanuel Ungaro at the 2005 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Halle Berry is always a red carpet icon, but her strapless blue Emmanual Ungaro at the 2005 Emmys is a look that still reigns supreme almost 20 years later.

WORST: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum in yellow Versace at the 2015 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Not even a supermodel could pull off this confusing asymmetrical Versace gown at the 2015 Emmy Awards. Klum should have opted for a look form one of her "Project Runway" alums, like Cristian Siriano, if she wanted to win the red carpet.

BEST: Blake Lively

Blake Lively at the 2009 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Before she was a busy mom-of-four Lively hit the red carpet in a plunging Versace gown to promote her ultra-popular series "Gossip Girl" at the 2009 Emmy Awards.

WORST: Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy at the 2019 Emmy Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

McCarthy's look at the 2019 Emmy Awards looked as if Cinderella went to the Warped Tour in 2002. While studded belts and combat boots are forever dear to a pop-punk fan's heart, they should never be seen on the Emmys red carpet.

BEST: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Narciso Rodriguez at the 2006 Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

In 2006, Julia Louis Dreyfus took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "The New Adventures of Old Christine" in a chic Narciso Rodriguez monochrome lok.

WORST: Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham in Giambattista Valli at the 2014 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Dunham's over-the-top Giambattista Vali at the 2014 Emmy Awards was more suited for a girl playing dress-up than an award-winning "GIRLS" actress and producer.

BEST: Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown with sequined bodice and asymmetrical-style draping at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

WORST: Laura Dern

Laura Dern in Thom Browne at the 2018 Emmy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Dern's talent for choosing roles didn't spill into her talent for choosing acessories at the 2018 Emmy Awards. The star should have leaned into a more minimalist style for her Thom Browne ensemble and left her briefcase purse (and her hot rollers) at home.

