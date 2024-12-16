The END x Timex Skeleton: Timex reveals its fashion side with a new watch

Timex partnered up with End Clothing to create a stylish timepiece that bridges horology and the fashion world. The two brands have worked on various projects, so this new piece strengthens a partnership that’s been growing and evolving in the past few years.

End Clothing is a brand that deals with men’s and women’s clothing, and it’s been active since 2005.

The new watch comes with an open dial, a 36 mm stainless steel casing, and a brushed finish that reflects light stylishly. Thanks to the skeleton design, the mechanism highlights the watch’s modern look with an open-work design.

Just above the 6 O’clock denotation, there’s a logo of the End Clothing brand, which is complemented by a Timex logo that sits below the 12 O’clock denotation—a visual representation of the collaboration between Timex and End Clothing. Apart from that, the crown also features a big logo of the fashion brand.

Hour markers are manufactured from Lumi-Nova in-fill to enhance visibility at nighttime. Due to its green color and appearance, the material creates a beautiful contrast, accentuating various elements on the dial. Timex aimed for something that would be as iconic as the MK1 model, so it borrowed some features from MK1. For instance, the hour markers are also shaped like markers found on the MK1.

The watch’s case back has an engraving that reads this; “Good things take time.” Just like other elements on the watch, the bracelet is manufactured from stainless steel, and it is characterized by a brushed finish. Plus, it comes in a stainless steel box that completes the whole look.

