Equinox Taps Charlotte Wales for Campaign and Kenny Scharf for L.A. Fires Relief Effort

Rosemary Feitelberg
·3 min read

Equinox has unveiled its new advertising campaign, and has cued up the artist Kenny Scharf for a project to help support relief efforts for victims of the L.A. wildfires.

The high-end health, fitness and wellness operation’s new campaign is a fresh take on its “Commit to Something” mantra that was debuted about a decade ago with a Steven Klein shoot. This time Equinox tapped British fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, whose portfolio includes work for Chanel, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Pop magazine and others. The Equinox images include one set in a living room, where a bare-chested, well-chiseled man in a pair of jeans is doing a one-handed side plank with one arm raised above, holding a baby upright.  Reginald Van Nurden, executive creative director at Equinox, said of Wales, “She had that perfect tone. We were really going for this early mid-2000s Steven Meisel W magazine kind of feel to it. It’s really cheeky. It’s got tongue-in-cheek feel to it, but with a bit of swagger, which is distinctly Equinox.”

More from WWD

The shoot was done in Barcelona to relay more of a universal look, according to Van Nurden, who joined Equinox nine months ago after working for Annex88, a social and cultural agency, where he specialized in fashion and music for accounts like Louis Vuitton.

Equinox
The new campaign will have additional vignettes released this year.

Additional Wales-shot vignettes will coincide with different Equinox launches this year. One features a model standing beside an AI version of themselves. Each of the eight stories is tied to a different subculture and concept “to tell a deeper piece of the Equinox heritage,” Van Nurden said.

“There is one vignette that speaks to the rise of OnlyFans and content creators that is really cool and sexy,” he said.

Image is “incredibly important” to Equinox, Van Nurden said. “We exist in a crowded space, but we really stand out as ‘a category as one,’ as we like to say internally. Equinox has always had a DNA in fashion and culture so I don’t think of us always as sort of a gym brand,” he added.

Equinox
The new campaign is a refresh of one that Steven Meisel first did years ago.

To help support relief efforts following the Los Angeles wildfires, Equinox has recruited the artist Kenny Scharf to collaborate on a T-shirt. The front of the shirt is imprinted with his colorful work and all of the proceeds from the $45 item will benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The featured artwork is “Blobz,” an oil-on-canvas creation from 2000 that is a tribute to unity and resilience. Scharf, who has been on the art scene since the 1980s, has work at the Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Broad Institute and other cultural institutions.

Shai Baitel, Equinox artistic adviser and director of the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai, lined up Scharf for the project. The pair are also working on a museum retrospective of the artist’s work.

Scarf
The T-shirt features artwork by the artist Kenny Scharf.

Van Nurden said, “Kenny just made a lot of sense, as a born and raised Los Angeles artist. The piece itself is a reflection of the community, which stands for unity and resilience. That sort of futuristic promise that is embedded in Kenny’s work is amazing.”

Shoppers at Equinox’s site can also make donations to the LAFD’s Foundation via a link to the latter’s site. Separately from the Scharf initiative, Equinox is planning to have group fitness rally classes, where participants will make donations to join the class and those donations will also benefit the LAFD’s Foundation.

Equinox had to close its newly opened Pacific Palisades club, due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • New WAG-Qaumajuq exhibit highlights work of under-represented Black, Indigenous artists

    "How do you make our communities feel welcome in these places?"That's a question posed by Elliott Walsh, a.ka. Nestor Wynrush, a multidisciplinary artist from Winnipeg with Trinibagonian origins.He is one of two co-curators of Threads of Kin and Belonging: A Trinnipeg Live Mixtape Project, a new exhibit at the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq opening next month that highlights the histories of Indigenous and Black people in Treaty One territory, which includes Winnipeg.The hope with the new exhibit

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Quebec snowbirds fleeing Sunshine State in droves due to high costs, weak loonie

    Many Quebec snowbirds living in Florida are listing their properties for sale, citing the high cost of living and an unfavourable exchange rate due to the declining value of the Canadian dollar. Jasmin Gosselin has been escaping Quebec's freezing temperatures for over 20 years, seeking refuge in his Boynton Beach condo, nestled in the Sunshine State. But his comfort doesn't come at the expense of his convictions. Gosselin has recently decided to sell his condo, citing U.S. President Donald Trump

  • Princess Lilibet's tumbling hair is so long on picnic with mum Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, three, appeared in a photograph on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram - and her tumbling hair is so long compared to the last time she was officially photographed.

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • JD Vance Snaps at CBS Host as He’s Grilled on Lowering Grocery Prices: ‘Going to Take a Little Bit of Time’

    CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan grilled JD Vance on the economy as he failed to pick out an executive order that had an immediate effect on grocery prices. The vice-president appeared to struggle before Brennan as she claimed most of the executive orders made by Donald Trump this week did not relate to the economy. “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” Brennan asked in direct terms.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump slaps tariffs on Colombia after it turns back migrant deportation planes

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Trump's swift retaliatory action appeared aimed at making an example of Colombia to dissuade other countries from defying him on deportation flights.

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • "Heartbroken" Kate Middleton Might Break Royal Tradition Over Prince George's Future

    Kate Middleton is poised to break royal tradition when it comes to Prince George's future, is "heartbroken" at prospect of him attending Eton.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • In Leaked Email, Elon Musk Admits Defeat on Twitter

    Banks, who loaned multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk a stunning $13 billion for his ill-advised $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, are getting ready to offload billions of debt they accrued as a result, the Wall Street Journal reports. Banks are hoping to minimize the hurt as they sell off the debt, a massive scar haunting the mercurial CEO's disastrous social media platform shopping spree. And after a chaotic couple of years, and Musk seemingly doing his best to wipe out what w

  • Nearly half a century after Honolulu teen’s killing, modern DNA testing leads to arrest of a former schoolmate

    Susie Chun Oakland arrived to a crime scene at McKinley High School in Honolulu that March morning nearly a half century ago.

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Miley Cyrus, Siblings and Mom Tish 'Don't Want' a 'Family Feud' with Billy Ray After 'Drama' of 2024: Source (Exclusive)

    The Cyrus family has made headlines in recent days thanks to an open letter written by Billy Ray's son Trace

  • King Charles's latest portrait leaves royal fans saying the same thing

    King Charles was photographed looking dapper in a new portrait taken by Millie Pilkington to mark Burns Night. Find out why the picture had royal fans saying the same thing...