Erdem Expands Into Asia With New Outpost in Seoul

GANGNAM STYLE: Erdem on Friday unveiled its first store outside of London at Shinsegae Gangnam, the upmarket shopping mall in the most affluent part of South Korea’s capital of Seoul.

A partnership with Shinsegae International, the 762-square-foot store comes with an overarching periwinkle hue — a tone inspired by Georgian-era interiors — with warm cedar wood details and brass fixtures sitting alongside custom-designed mannequins in pale alabaster.

The store carries a selected range of items from the brand’s pre-fall and fall 2024 ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

The brand said the Seoul location mirrors the design elements of the London store, as both aim to evoke a feeling of home for the Erdem woman. Both stores were designed by P Joseph, a London-based design architect.

At the back of the store is a folding screen with a portrait painting of Erdem’s mother by British artist Kaye Donachie. The original oil painting can be found in Erdem’s London flagship on 70 South Audley Street.

“Seoul is one of my favorite cities in the world and it’s an exciting step to have a new home in South Korea. I’m delighted to open a store in a city that I find so inspiring,” said brand founder and creative director Erdem Moralioglu.

Shinsegae International, an affiliate of Shinsegae Group, one of South Korea’s largest retail conglomerates that was directly owned by Samsung Group until 1987, is the biggest and oldest player in the luxury import business in the nation. It serves as a local partner for companies like OTB, Giorgio Armani, Rick Owens, Stella McCartney, and Sacai.

