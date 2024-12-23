Erin & Ben Napier Prefer ‘Hooking Up a Camper’ to ‘Cabo for Christmas’ Despite HGTV Success (Exclusive)

The stars of 'Home Town' share their humble holiday plans with PEOPLE ahead of the show's season 8 premiere Dec. 29

Erin and Ben Napier won't be showing up on at any celeb-favorite beach resorts any time soon.

The stars of Home Town (returning for season 8, Dec. 29) opened up to PEOPLE about their Christmas vacation plans and who keeps them humble all these years after finding HGTV fame.

"We have all of our usual traditions," says Ben, 41. That includes "candlelight service at our church for Christmas eve" and a traditional meal of Christmas fettuccine alfredo at home. "That's become maybe my favorite tradition," he says.

They'll also hit the road to visit his family with their daughters Helen, 6, and Mae, 3. "We have gotten really into taking our camper to my parents' house and setting up [outside]" says Ben.

"When everybody's there, it's just so crowded," explains Erin of their unconventional lodging.

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic; Erin Napier/Instagram

Related: Erin Napier Reveals Story of First 24 Hours Hanging Out with Husband Ben 20 Years Ago in College: ‘He Smelled So Nice’

One place, they won't be spotted this winter is at a flashy resort. While many celebrities flock to tropical locations over the break, the couple say it's just not for them.

"We've gotten to do some pretty awesome trips. In the spring, we were working in Florida [for the upcoming third season of their spinoff, Home Town Takeover]," says Ben. "But hooking to a camper and driving a few hours down the road, for me that is the top."

"We can't outmaneuver our raising," Erin jokes. "Our parents are honest and simple people who would be ashamed if we went to Cabo for Christmas."



Ben Napier/Instagram

The family of four reside in their hometown of Laurel, Miss., where they also renovate homes for their hit show. The first six episodes of the new season, dropping this month, Erin promises, has "lot of firsts" including their first revisit to a home they've already renovated, in order to make room for an growing family.

Related: Ben Napier Heartbroken by Hurricane Helene Devastation as He Reveals Personal Connection to Worst-Hit Region

"I think the people who love gardening, are going to love the premiere. The people who love a story about community are going to love the historic house that was a landmark in downtown Laurel, and we converted it to a school for underserved children," she adds.

Erin also recommends viewers have a box of tissues nearby for that one, teasing, "It's just a great big, tearjerker."

Season 8 of Home Town premieres December 29, 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.



Read the original article on People