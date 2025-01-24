Erin Napier Shares Heartwarming Comment from Daughter Mae, 3, About What She'll Do at Home All Day without Big Sister Helen

The HGTV star is a mom of two, whom she shares with fellow 'Home Town' host and husband Ben Napier

Erin Napier's daughter is proving the strength of a sisterly bond.

While toddlers are known to be busy, the mom of two, 39, noticed that her daughter Mae, 3, was quiet all morning, after dropping off her older daughter Helen, 6, at school. The Home Town Takeover host asked her daughter, whom she shares with husband Ben, 40, what she'd do during the day now that her sister is back at school, and the 3-year-old's had quite the heartwarming response.

"Mae was quiet after we dropped Helen off at school this morning after she’d been home all week with the holiday and weather days," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that featured her daughter lying in bed under the covers reading a book.

"@scotsman.co asked her, 'Mae Mae what you gonna do today since Sissy is back to school?' she said '…..My day will be small without Helen.' 💔 I felt that."

Erin and Ben Napier tied the knot in 2008, before welcoming their two daughters in 2018 and 2021. As the Napier family has grown, the logistics of revamping multiple homes and businesses while traveling back and forth to their home in Laurel, Mississippi, was a bit more challenging (albeit more fun).

The Napiers sat down with PEOPLE in June 2024 and explained how they’ve combined family life with work.

“Season 1 nearly killed us, it was the hardest thing we had ever done,” Erin said of their first Takeover in Wetumpka, Alabama. “I was pregnant, and we had a toddler, and it was COVID and we didn’t know anybody. But now, our girls are 6 and 3 and we have a little more freedom to bring them — they’ve been here with us every step of it.”

“There’s no way you do this without an army of support at home and here,” Erin said, giving credit to both of their daughter's grandmothers.

“We bring one of our moms every time we come,” Ben said. “And our moms don’t hate it either,” Erin added with a smile.

The couple, who admit that their attraction was mutual from the beginning, initially met while attending Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.



"I remember seeing Erin the first week of school," Ben told PEOPLE of their first encounter. "She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn't know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it."

The duo had three small interactions, but it wasn’t until Erin interviewed Ben for the school yearbook that they both knew they’d found the one. “Six days later we decided we would get married, and that was that," Erin said.



