Escape crowds by hiking this tucked-away trail system in Hawaii: Local hidden gems

Local hidden gem: The Honolulu Mauka Trail System in Honolulu, Hawaii

Secret locals-only spots are hard to come by on Oahu.

Oahu is the most popular island in Hawaii for travelers, receiving over 5.6 million visitors in 2023. Beaches, hikes and other attractions have gotten enough attention to garner large crowds – so many, in fact, that reservation systems have sprung up for the most-high traffic ones.

Still, Oahu is home to a few underrated spots that can get you away from the hustle and bustle if you know where to look.

For a natural escape away from the tourists, head out of noisy Waikiki and drive about 15 minutes into Manoa Valley. No, not to the famous Manoa Falls hike, which requires a $5 parking fee. Drive up the twisty Roundtop Drive until you start noticing trailhead signs, pull over and park right next to whichever catches your eye. Alternatively, pop the Hawaii Nature Center into your GPS and park there.

Welcome to the Honolulu Mauka Trail System (with mauka meaning mountainside in Hawaiian).

The Honolulu Mauka Trail System is a quieter alternative to more popular hikes.

The Honolulu Mauka Trail System, a unique network of 13 free, reservation-less hiking trails, offers a variety of experiences. From winding through bamboo forests to wrapping around cliffs, passing through Banyan tree arches, and offering stunning views overlooking Honolulu, these trails are a nature lover's paradise. With a total length of about 19 miles, you can create your own adventure. Whether you prefer a leisurely 0.25-mile loop or a longer exploration, the choice is yours.

In 1913, the area that comprises the Honolulu Mauka Trail System was declared a Forest Reserve. Back in ancient times, the valley was used for agriculture, a place where Native Hawaiians tended to taro and sweet potatoes using the fresh water from the streams.

Wander through serene bamboo forests (and you may encounter a local pup.)

Today, the trail system is only three miles from downtown Honolulu, Hawaii’s largest – and arguably, only – city, but tucked deep into the mountainside, it offers peace and solace to its visitors. Since the hikes are mainly forested, you’ll be kept cool and shady under the tree canopy, surrounded by towering trees and lush tropical foliage in all hues of green. Edenic, to say the least.

For the most part, the hikes are relatively easy with gentle inclines and well-maintained, making them ideal for families and beginners. It’s also not unusual to be the only hiker, possibly encountering a trailrunner or hiker with their dog. Compare this to the over 3,000 daily hikers at Diamond Head National Monument.

Where: The neighborhood of Makiki's Roundtop Drive and Hawaii Nature Center.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

