Ethan Clark became his school's weatherman in 3rd grade. At 21, his forecasts are credited with saving lives during Hurricane Helene.

There are many people who stepped up to do their part as Hurricane Helene approached North Carolina in late September. One person credited with keeping the public informed about need-to-know information is Ethan Clark, the founder of the website North Carolina’s Weather Authority, which boasts more than 570,000 followers on its Facebook page alone.

“It’s phenomenal what he’s done for our state and local communities,” a North Carolina resident said in a TikTok video praising Clark’s life-saving reporting during Hurricane Helene. “He works all day, all night, and he shares and he reports, and he tells you best-case scenarios, worst-case scenarios, and gives you solutions for those.”

What many may not realize is that Clark started his website in 2016 when he was in seventh grade — and now, at just 21, the North Carolina State University student continues to be a trusted source of crucial weather information, growing his early passion for meteorology into a vital community service. North Carolina was hit badly by Helene: More than 100 people have died in the state, while hundreds of others lost homes as the storm wreaked havoc on small towns and the city of Asheville. Thousands were left with no running water.

Clark tells Yahoo Life over the phone that he was “always interested in weather.” In third grade, he became the weatherman for his elementary school television broadcast, a role that was supposed to go to a fifth grader but was assigned to him due to his intense interest in the subject. But Clark didn’t just want to report other people’s ideas about the weather, he wanted to assess weather patterns himself. So, he went to the library and checked out books on the topic.

Ethan Clark says he wants to be a hurricane hunter when he's older and fly into storms to record data. (Ethan Clark via Facebook)

Clark launched the North Carolina’s Weather Authority Facebook page as a way to cover the weather in 100 counties across the Tar Heel State in middle school, and by the time he got to high school, he had grown the page to more than 100,000 followers. He hasn’t stopped working on it since.

To this day, Clark — who now runs the website along with two friends — makes all the maps and graphics himself and creates a daily forecast every day.

North Carolina's Weather authority Facebook page, which Ethan Clark started in seventh grade, tracks weather across the Tar Heel state and connects residents to one another. (Facebook)

On the rare occasion when he disagrees with the National Weather Service, which Clark says is the “best of the best” in terms of meteorology reporting, he makes sure to add a disclaimer to his posts. But because Clark never wants to be sensational in his reporting, he says, he has built trust with his audience. When he says things are going to be bad, they believe him, as they did with Hurricane Helene.

“There’s a lot of people who like to take advantage and hype things, but I don’t like hyping, I like to talk weather in layman's terms,” he says. “If I say something’s bad, people think it’s going to be bad.”

Clark says he’s been approached about selling his website — something he has no interest in. He’s also not interested in widening his reach beyond North Carolina.

“I like being able to reach out to people and make a connection,” Clark says. “If I go national, I'm not going to be able to have that.” He notes that, with all the publicity surrounding the Facebook page in the wake of Helene, he hasn’t been able to respond to as many loyal readers on his Facebook page as he typically does, and he hopes to be able to do that again when the publicity calms down again.

Clark’s next move? Graduating from college, which he plans to do next year. After that, he would love to make an app version of his site. His dream career, however, would take him up close and personal with the very storms he covers.

“I might try to be a hurricane hunter,” he says. That job requires flying into a hurricane to take measurements of the storm as it's developing. “It’s very dangerous, so my mom would definitely be very concerned if I did that.”