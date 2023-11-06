Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard and Shania Twain are 'Canadian queens' in selfie

Genie Bouchard shared snaps with Shania Twain from a concert. (Matt McNulty/Getty Images for ITF) (Matt McNulty via Getty Images)

Eugenie Bouchard is sharing her excitement after meeting her childhood hero in her hometown.

The Canadian tennis star, 28, shared a heartwarming carousel of photos and videos with her Instagram followers on Sunday, with Canadian country music legend Shania Twain. The snaps were taken at Twain's concert in Montreal over the weekend.

Bouchard captured her fangirl joy and kicked off the post with a selfie of herself and Twain, followed by a more candid snap of the pair meeting. She also included clips from the concert and more candid snaps of Twain meeting Bouchard and her family.

In her heartfelt caption, the Montreal-born athlete gushed over meeting one of her lifelong idols and praised the singer for her success and Canadian small-town roots, writing, "A living legend. An icon."

"I've looked up to Shania ever since I was three years old. She's from a small town in Canada and had massive success, and that inspired me," Bouchard penned. "It made me believe I could have success too. What a night for my family and I! Thank you, Shania,"

Fans couldn't help but swoon over the post, celebrating the enchanting encounter between two iconic Canadians.

"Canadian queens! So iconic!," an Instagram user wrote.

"Canadian icons," echoed another.

One fan shared: "My Canadian heart is so happy for you, seeing this! Congrats!"

"Two Canadian icons," added another commenter.

Last week, Bouchard took to Instagram with another carousel, documenting her "spicy" Halloween costume, which she wore to celebrate the evening with friends in Montreal.

In the snaps, she posed on a balcony wearing an all-black lace ensemble, featuring a long-sleeve top with trumpet sleeves and sheer leggings. She paired the "sultry" outfit with a "Batwoman" mask and black pointed-toe booties.

"Halloween 1," she captioned the post, hinting that her Halloween revelry extended beyond a single night.

