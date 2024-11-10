Evening to highlight on-island nursing degrees

People with an interest in a career in nursing have been invited to a open evening highlighting the opportunities to study on the Isle of Man.

The event, which will run from 18:00 to 20:00 GMT on 5 December, is aimed at those interested in pursuing an adult or mental health nursing degree.

Attendees will also have the chance to talk to nursing lecturers and current students from the Keyll Darree higher education centre, based at Noble’s hospital.

Senior lecturer of nursing Niall Quayle said that student nurses on the island have all their university fees paid, amounting to £9,250 per year, and receive a £10,000 annual bursary.

The Isle of Man’s bachelor of nursing programme launched in October 2024, and applications for the September 2025 intake are being accepted until February.

Those who want to attend have been asked to register in advance and have been encouraged to bring family members along with them.

The Bachelor in Nursing is mainly delivered at Keyll Darree on the Noble’s Hospital site, with the course run in conjunction with University College Isle of Man.

Mr Quayle said the event would gives people the chance to discuss the programme, have questions answered, and gain an insight into what was offered including the facilities.

The three-year qualification offered a "fantastic opportunity" to study on the island itself, he added.

