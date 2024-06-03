Every Ranch Recipe You'll Ever Need, From Classic Buttermilk to Tangy Jalapeño

Whether you're in the mood for a classic buttermilk dressing or looking to kick up your chicken, we've got the ranch recipe for you.

Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

If you don't have a homemade ranch recipe in your back pocket, you're not living life to the fullest. Bottled ranch dressing is great, but once you start making ranch dressing from scratch, you'll never go back. We've got ranch recipes from a classic Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Garlic Chive Ranch to sumptuous vegan Coconut Ranch Dressing and a jalapeño-kicked Texas Ranch Dressing to pair with smoked wings. If that's not tantalizing enough, we'll also be more than happy to share our secrets for juicy Ranch Roast Chicken using ranch dressing as a marinade, Wild Mushroom Pizza sassed up with homemade ranch dressing, and the spicy Italian wedge salad of your dreams. Find your new favorite ranch recipe right'chere.

Upland's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Greg DuPree

Chef Justin Smillie of Slow Fires NYC Mobile Fired Pizza packs his classic buttermilk ranch with plenty of flavor from dill, chives, Worcestershire, Tabasco, garlic, and shallot for a creamy, savory dressing that's a perfect pairing with crudités, seafood, pickled vegetables, chicken wings, salads, and more.

Get the Recipe

Garlic Chive Ranch with Crudités

Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

2022 F&W Best New Chef Calvin Eng amps up the umami in his ranch recipe with MSG, Kewpie mayonnaise, and garlic chives to make it a perfect companion for tender-crisp Chinese celery, long beans, bok choy, radishes, and any other seasonal vegetable that can stand up to a quick blanching in salted water.

Get the Recipe

Blistered Shishitos with Furikake Ranch and Crispy Quinoa

Kevin J. Miyazaki

Store-bought or homemade ranch dressing forms the base of chef Sheldon Simeon's furikake-crunched dressing. It's a revelation atop blistered shishito peppers, but you'll find a world of ways to enjoy it.

Get the Recipe

Wild Mushroom Pizza with Homemade Ranch

Photo by Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

The F&W Test Kitchen's Wild Mushroom Pizza would be plenty pleasing on its own, but a dousing of homemade anchovy-spiked Fancy Ranch sends it all into orbit.

Get the Recipe

Ranch Roast Chicken

Fred Hardy / Food Styling by Julian Hensarling / Prop Styling by Shell Royster

F&W's Chandra Ram loves to use ranch as a marinade, and that goes double when it's her from-scratch buttermilk dressing laden with chives, parsley, dill, lemon juice, celery salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Dollop it on vegetables, potatoes, crackers, or this gloriously juicy roast chicken.

Get the Recipe

Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

Recipe developer Liz Mervosh could have settled for making zippy, beer-and-mustard-bolstered fried cheese curds, but she couldn't resist taking it over the top with an unmistakably herbal, creamy ranch dressing. A smattering of celery salt adds a welcome earthy note that you'll find yourself craving even after all the curds have been devoured.

Get the Recipe

Coconut Ranch and Furikake

Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

Recipe developers Ann Taylor Pittman and Scott Mowbray melt buttermilk, coconut cream, and sour cream meld to make a luscious, chive-spiked, make-ahead dressing that's heaven on a wedge salad crisped up with furikake. This dressing can pull double duty in a potato or macaroni salad.

Get the Recipe

Spicy Ranch Dressing

Matt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling by Barrett Washburne

New York City restaurant Bad Roman has developed a reputation for over-the-top and imaginative presentation, and that all comes to a head in the spicy, Italian-influenced ranch dressing, zested up with hot sauce and Calabrian chiles, that's served with the restaurant's wedge salad.

Get the Recipe

Coconut Ranch

John Kernick

Justin Chapple uses coconut yogurt as the base of a supremely flavorful vegan ranch dressing. He uses sunflower seeds, thinly sliced radishes, and sprouts to add knockout crunch to this spinach salad or any dish that could use a little ranch accent.

Get the Recipe

Texas Ranch Dressing

© Peden + Munk

Chef Ben Ford brings sweet, tangy heat to his buttermilk ranch with the addition of sugar, pickled jalapeños, and apple cider vinegar. It's an ideal dip for Hill Country Smoked Chicken Wings, but you'll find plenty of ways to savor this sassy dressing.

Get the Recipe

