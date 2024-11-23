Everything to know about Black Friday 2024: Where and when to shop sales

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but early deals and big sale plans are already being announced by popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Thanks to shifting consumer trends, sales once reserved for a single day or the weekend after Thanksgiving have expanded into the weeks leading up to and after the holiday, giving consumers more chances to develop their holiday shopping plan of attack and nab more deals.

Whether you're looking for the latest tech, toys and goodies for the little ones in your life, or a great price on fashion and beauty products you've been holding off on buying, early savings events and Black Friday day-of flash sales are some of the best times to cross items off your list.

Here is our guide to Black Friday prep, including when and where to shop popular deals.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday happens the day after Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 28 this year, meaning the shopping holiday falls on Friday, Nov. 29.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday has become known as one of the biggest shopping and sales events of the year. Happening the day after Thanksgiving, it is believed to have earned the title "Black Friday" in the 1950s when Philadelphia police coined the term to describe the chaos they observed thanks to suburban shoppers flooding the city, USA TODAY previously reported.

By 1961, the name stuck in Philly but didn't go nationwide until the late 1980s, when retailers seized the opportunity to re-frame the day as something more positive, concocting the analogy of stores going from being "in the red" (experiencing financial deficit) until the explosion of sales on the day after Thanksgiving, bringing them back into "the black" (being profitable).

Many still believe this to be the real origin of Black Friday's name, according to previous USA TODAY reporting.

Black Friday deals are already in swing at many retailers.

When do Black Friday 2024 sales start?

With a rising preference for online shopping, retailers have begun rolling out "Black Friday" deals earlier and making them run longer, giving customers more time to cash in. You can already find price cuts at a number of retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Staples, BJ's Wholesale Club and Target. Some of the biggest deals, however, are usually reserved for the day of.

When does Black Friday start on Amazon?

Amazon’s Black Friday Week will start on Thursday, Nov. 21, and run through Friday, Nov. 29. Deals include up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Amazon Fire Smart TVs, Kindles, Ring doorbells and Beats headphones. There's also up to 50% on denim for the family from Levi’s and apparel from OROLAY.

When does Black Friday start at Walmart?

Walmart launched its online early Black Friday deals on Nov. 11, offering up to 70% off everything from cookware and beauty products to toys and clothing. The Black Friday deals will be available in-store from Friday, November, 15 to Sunday, November 17.

Another round of Black Friday sales will begin online on Monday, Nov. 25, and in stores on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 am local time.

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is also offering 50% off its Walmart+ annual membership, which grants users early access to deals, free shipping and delivery, Paramount+ streaming, fuel discounts and more perks.

Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Angela McCullough shops for Barbies at a Walmart in Viera, Florida, on Nov. 24, 2023. The line for the Black Friday sales started forming at 5:30 a.m.

When does Black Friday start at Target?

Starting Sunday, Nov. 3, Target has weekly deals, which will run through the holiday season. The first week of deals included up to 50% off floor care and headphones, plus up to 30% off baby gear and select home decor, and buy one, get one 50% off toys including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

This week's deals include 25% off Disney clothes, toys, bedding and decor; discounts on Apple products like Airpods, iPads and Apple Watches; and 20% off Lego building sets.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29, and stores will have extended hours of 7 a.m. to midnight from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23.

Contributing: Mike Snider, Olivia Munson, Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black Friday 2024: Shop Amazon, Walmart, Target for early deals