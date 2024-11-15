Everything to know about holidays at Disneyland, and a free ticket deal

The holidays have arrived at the Happiest Place on Earth and so has a Black Friday-level holiday ticket deal for Disney+ subscribers.

“For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can purchase 2 days and get 1 day free,” according to Disneyland, but it’s a deeper discount compared to the price of single-day tickets this time of year. The specially priced holiday tickets cost $330 for three days with one park per day and the option to add park hopping for extra. For comparison, a one-day, one-park ticket during the week of Christmas costs $206. Tickets are on sale now and valid for visits from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27.

That’s in time to enjoy all of Disneyland’s holiday festivities, which kick off Friday and run through Jan. 6, which is also Three Kings Day, Epiphany and Theophany.

The entire Southern California resort gets into the spirit with cheerful decorations, seasonal foods , and special experiences. From hand-pulled candy canes that always sell out to holiday overlays at select attractions, here’s what's new and returning to Disneyland this holiday season.

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., is celebrating the holidays with seasonal decorations and experiences from Nov. 15 through Jan. 6, 2025.

Disneyland Park

Returning:

The beloved “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” and “Believe...In Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular return along with nightly faux snowfall in select locations.

Disney Holiday Dance Party is back at Tomorrowland Terrace starting Nov. 16.

“it’s a small world” is transformed inside and out into “it’s a small world” Holiday, the Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired Haunted Mansion Holiday continues on from Halloween Time, and Sleeping Beauty Castle is once again decked out with Wintertime Enchantment lights.

Wildly popular Mickey Gingerbread cookies return, along with handmade candy canes that are only sold on select dates and always sell out.

Guests who can’t get enough of the holidays at Disneyland can sign up for the 2-hour-long Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour, which costs $120 on top of park admission.

Life-size toy soldiers march in "A Christmas Fantasy Parade” in December 2023.

New:

Through Dec. 24, guests can meet Santa and select characters at “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” at Fantasyland Theatre. There will also be crafts, storytelling and music.

Mickey and Minnie will wear new holiday outfits in the park, and guests may see other special characters throughout the resort.

Harbour Galley, which is known for its warm chocolate chip cookies, will sell fresh gingerbread cookies throughout the season. Other new treats can be found in the resort’s holiday Foodie Guide.

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland is transformed into the Haunted Mansion Holiday with decor from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Disney California Adventure

Returning:

The seasonal nighttime show “World of Color – Season of Light” returns. Guests need to join a virtual queue for a standing-room spot in reserved viewing areas or they can try their luck in unreserved spots around Paradise Bay.

Cars Land gets in the spirit with fun decorations and two holiday attraction overlays: Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

From Nov. 15 through Dec. 24, guests can meet Santa in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. From Dec. 25 through Jan. 6, guests may spot Santa Goofy there.

Mirabel and her friends will bring everyone together for a Fiesta de Navidad celebration in a new street performance for the 2024 Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

New:

For a limited time, “World of Color – Season of Light” will include a new water short featuring “Moana 2,” which opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Holidays at Disney World: How to celebrate at the Most Magical Place on Earth

Downtown Disney District

Returning:

Special holiday foods and drinks will be available at restaurants across Downtown Disney.

Throughout the season, guests can enjoy free live music at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn, which will also dust guests in faux snow nightly from Nov. 29 through Jan. 6.

From Nov. 22 through Jan. 1, guests can take part in Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail scavenger hunt. It costs $9.99 for an interactive map and has a completion keepsake.

Disneyland resort hotels

Main Street, U.S.A. is filled with holiday cheer.

Returning:

An impressive gingerbread replica of Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa returns to the resort’s lobby. (Haunted Mansion Holiday also has a seasonal gingerbread display).

The Grand Californian will also host live jazz on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31.

At Disneyland Hotel, special holiday character dining returns to Goofy’s Kitchen starting Nov. 19.

New:

Starting Nov. 19, the Grand Californian’s Storytellers Cafe debuts a new character dining experience, Mickey’s Pajama Party.

Carolers will perform at all three Disneyland resort hotels on select days from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31. And Santa will appear at all three from Nov. 28 through Dec. 24. While neither experience is entirely new, they’re technically firsts for Pixar Place Hotel, which opened this year after being reimagined from Disney’s Paradise Pier.

Colorful lights illuminate the facade of "it's a small world" Holiday in December 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disneyland rolls out holiday celebrations, free ticket deal