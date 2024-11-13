Everything you need to know about 'The Magic Faraway Tree' movie

The Faraway Tree, the beloved series of children's books by Enid Blyton, is set to get the silver-screen treatment in 2025. The film adaptation has been written by the BAFTA-award winner Simon Farnaby, whose previous credits include Wonka and Paddington 2, and his golden touch is just the start of the production's top pedigree. It will be directed by Ben Gregor (Britannia, Cuckoo, Fatherhood). The team are no doubt hoping that it can replicate the gargantuan success of the Paddington series, the third cinematic instalment of which just saw a huge opening weekend.

After all, Blyton's books remain incredibly popular and have never fallen out of print. They have been translated into more than 35 languages, an incredible 500 million copies have been sold worldwide, and around 3.5 million copies of her books are bought annually. This particular story – The Magic Faraway Tree (one of four titles in the series) – remains one of her most enduringly successful. To date, it has sold more than 30 million copies. This dazzling film will mark the first time the cherished series of books have made it to the big screen.

What's the story?

Blyton's classic follows an English family that decamps to the countryside: Polly and Tim Thompson and their children Beth, Joe and Fran. Initially unhappy with the move, the children eventually discover an enchanted tree – the titular Magic Faraway Tree – which is packed from its roots to its branches with curious creatures, fairies, pixies and eccentric characters. Their discovery sparks the beginning of many wild and wonderful adventures, as the Thompson children find their new friends eager to take them on magical journeys to faraway lands...

The first book in the series The Enchanted Wood, was published in 1939. Its enormous popularity spawned several sequels beginning with The Magic Faraway Tree (1943), then followed by The Folk of the Faraway Tree (1946) and Up the Faraway Tree (1951).

Who has been cast?

The various delightful and eccentric inhabitants of the enchanted tree are a veritable who's who of British talent. The Thompson parents, Polly and Tim, will be portrayed by Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield. Nicola Coughlan will play Silky, a beloved pixie who will be a near constant companion of the children on their many adventures. Nonso Anozie, known for his role in Ted Lasso, will embody the self-appointed group leader Moonface; Jessica Gunning, who recently made a splash in Baby Reindeer, will play the comical Dame Washalot; while Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) will play Saucepan Man. Mark Heap will take on the role of Mr. Oom Boom Boom, Oliver Chris will be Mr. Watzisname, and Rebecca Ferguson will swap the wilds of Dune for the charms of the British countryside as she becomes Dame Slap. The Olivier-winning Hiran Abeysekera (The Life of Pi) has been cast as the Angry Pixie, while Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner will play Grandma's assistant, Hannah.

The cast is groaning with British icons. Jennifer Saunders plays Granny Thompson, while Sirs Lenny Henry, Michael Palin and Simon Russell Beale have just been announced as a trio of mystical wise men from 'the Land of Know-Alls'.

“Attracting such talented high-profile individuals to this project is testament to the power of Blyton’s enduring legacy and the continued commerciality of her storytelling,” said Danny Perkins, CEO of Elysian Film Group, the production company behind the film. “Her work continues to inspire and enchant audiences of all ages, across the world. The Magic Faraway Tree is one of her most timeless, cherished by generations, and we are honoured to be bringing her magical world to life with such a fantastic cast.”

When will it be released?

Though no exact date has been announced, the film's first sneak peek has just dropped (see above), featuring a furtive Nicola Coughlan peering through the leaves as Silky, one of the story's central characters, indicating that a release date declaration cannot be far behind...

You Might Also Like