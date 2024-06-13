What is your moon sign? How to find it and what it means

You're probably up to date on your star sign (otherwise known as sun sign), but what about your moon sign? Here's everything you need to know.

Your star (or sun) sign represents which sign the sun was in when you were born. The earth takes 30-31 days to change signs as it orbits around the sun, so you share your sun sign with everyone born in that month-long time span. Your sun sign dictates the brush strokes of your personality, your ‘outer self.' However, it’s your moon sign which reveals the REAL you, the private person inside that you know yourself to be.

The moon only stays in each sign for around two days, so it’s a much more variable aspect of your birth chart. It largely explains why you can be so different to the other people you know who share your sun sign (does anyone else ever feel a bit ashamed when they discover a disliked celeb shares their sun sign?)

Your moon sign reflects the cauldron of emotions, fears, longings and obsessions bubbling below the surface of your sun sign-driven persona. It’s about the private self and its motivations and anxieties. It impacts heavily upon your relationships and bonds with others, and how you feel about stuff. It’s deep.

What does my moon sign mean?

Many people think that your moon sign is more important than your sun sign because it represents your personal inner world, your true emotional self, your authentic face (and perhaps the one you keep hidden from the world, known only to a sacred few). Even if it’s not *the* most important facet of your birth chart (because all of your planetary placements play a role) it’s seen by all as one of the ‘big three’ (sun, moon, and rising).

How does my moon sign impact my relationships?

Your moon sign is a lead character in your relationship stories because relationships are driven by feelings and emotions, which is the domain of the moon sign. Who you are emotionally dictates what you need from others, what you give, where you draw boundaries, how you need to be treated, what will make or break your bonds. We can all play a role in relationships early doors.

We all ~behave~ and maybe even mirror our new friend / boss / partner… but, ultimately, our true nature prevails and then has to merge with theirs and create either good or bad (or indifferent) chemistry. Comparing each others’ moon signs is an excellent gauge of how well you will get on when it’s just the two of you and your ~masks~ have been discarded.

How does my moon sign relate to my star sign / sun sign?

The relationship between your moon and sun sign is like the one between an objective and the strategy to deliver it. Your inner desires and wishes are guided by your moon sign and their projection and delivery in life are guided by your sun sign. The sun sign is the action-orientated part of your personality- how you are in the world and how you operate - but the moon sign sets the real agenda and drives what those actions and operations actually are.

Knowing what drives you and how you operate is very valuable information. Self awareness comes from understanding these disparate parts of your birth chart- you are so much more than ~just~ your sun sign.

How to find out your moon sign

You'll need your date, time and place of birth. Use Cafe Astrology's tool to work out your moon sign, and then read on to discover what it means for you and your life…



Your lunar return

Your solar return is on your actual birthday, the day that the sun returns to the position it was in when you were born, hence we say ‘many happy returns’. But did you know you get a lunar return every month, too? Yup, the moon lingers in the exact spot it was in when you were born every single month. Some astrologers believe that the mood and emotions you experience during a lunar return are a harbinger of the feelings and journey you’re about to embark upon for the month ahead. A precognitive echo of how it’s all going to feel, an intuitive prediction, even a rehearsal, of what’s to come.

Does your moon sign matter?

If you’re interested in what lies beneath, in your true feelings about important events, in your approach to and needs of relationships, in what swims in your sub conscious, then YES! A big yes. Some believe your moon sign is much more revealing as to your true nature than your sun sign.

Your sun sign is the side of you that most people would know and recognise, whereas the moon sign shows you when under pressure, when you trust someone enough to be vulnerable, when triggered, when stripped back of polite facades and social niceties. The ‘raw you’ perhaps.

It is this self who is driving the bus, so to speak, when you’re forming relationships and building bonds with others. It’s your authentic self which seeks understanding and acceptance, so it’s a vital ingredient to learn about in your own, and close friends’ or partner’s, birth charts.

What your moon sign means for you

ARIES



Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

Emotionally, you’re courageous and competitive and your feelings are most stirred by a challenge or obstacle to bash down! You often feel impatient with other people, with life in general, and require a lot of stimulus and, frankly, ACTION to keep you out of trouble.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Just how fierce you can be when someone you love is hurt or attacked. You’re a total warrior and nothing will stop you from shielding those you love. You’re moved more by protecting others than yourself.

In relationships, you feel the urge to take the lead, to be in control, to dominate your partner… but then you get bored of that and want someone to take you on! Life is never dull, that’s for sure.

Famous Aries moonies: Angelina Jolie, Cardi B, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Pamela Anderson, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner

TAURUS

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

Deep down, you feel the need to nest, both in the sense of creating a secure, safe and stable HQ, as well as a giant den-like larder to indulge your material, physical desires (like food). Your home world is your life, and you’re protective (ahem, obsessive?) over money, your stuff (DON’T TOUCH IT) and your space ( F*** OFF AND LEAVE ME ALONE).

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Control is a major theme in your life. You can come off as laidback and loving, but actually, you can’t help but worry and wonder about E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G your close people are doing and saying. You like to wield influence; you like to have a say.

In relationships, you need a powerful physical connection (ahem, great sex) and like to create a private kingdom for you and your partner. You can be a little bit jealous and dogmatic, but it takes a lot to get you to really lose your rag (on those rare occasions… they’d better run).

Famous Taurus moonies: Christina Aguilera, Elle McPherson, Nicole Scherzinger, Meryl Streep, Lindsey Lohan, Cameron Diaz

GEMINI

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

Youthful, flighty, crafty and flirty… Geminis like to have fun a heck of a lot more than they like feeling things. Always on the look out to distract yourself from everyday, humdrum life, you’re a thrill seeker and an explorer. Although you are kind and generous (to those you like… anyone else belongs in the "dead zone"), some people might think you can be a cold fish, because you just don’t go deep that often. Feelings… ugh, no thanks.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Nobody EVER really understands how you feel because you hide the truth of it under layers of performance, subterfuge, and intrigue. It’s an art, really, and serves to protect your oh-so-vulnerable core.

In relationships, you get bored. Big time. You need a partner who can entertain/ignore/adore/flatter/challenge you a mile-a-minute, and then some. Good luck.

Famous Gemini moonies: Dita Von Teese, Khloé Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Kylie Minogue, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lawrence, Tina Turner, Jessica Biel

CANCER

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

The emotional heavyweight of the zodiac! Cancer is ruled by the moon, so to have Cancer as your actual moon sign makes you incredibly empathetic, sympathetic, compassionate and even psychic when it comes to tuning in to your, and others’, emotions. You are very sensitive personally. You have a habit of hoarding stuff - not just belongings but emotions and memories, too.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Nobody really knows the true scale and scope of your relationship network. You know everyone! And you keep in touch with people from ALL of the chapters in your life, often a lot more closely than anyone realises. Your relationship ~spiderweb~ is vast and complex.

In relationships, you are a carer, you like to mother people and will serve them your undying love and loyalty… as long as they return that in equal measure (and woe betide those that don’t).

Famous Cancer moonies: Taylor Swift, Shakira, Chrissy Teigen, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Drew Barrymore, Gwen Stefani, Kris Kardashian

LEO



Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

Your emotional life is passionate and fiery. Your feelings can soar and dive and everything is tinged with drama and high-octane excitement (even a mooch around Primark can play out like a KUWTK season finale). You’re enthusiastic, warm and you have a hard-wired urge to protect the underdog, or the bullied. You’re the kind of person everyone wishes was their older sibling.



What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Despite your confident and outgoing swagger, you’re truly nervous and insecure about how others perceive or receive you and watch for micro-signs of acceptance or rejection 24:7. It can be a bit exhausting, but it’s just your way.

In relationships, you are equally dramatic and passionate. You need your partner to worship you and lavish the majority of their attention and energy your way… In return, you can promise a fire love life so it’s not like a totally unfair deal…

Famous Leo moonies: Eva Mendes, Katie Holmes, Julia Roberts, Little Kim, Lana Del Rey, Megan Fox, Jessie J

VIRGO

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

You have a powerful inner voice, but it has a tendency to judge and criticise (yourself first and foremost, but friends/colleagues/family/bosses/partners/pets will also get a dose of the Virgo critique service). This makes you a perfectionist - maybe, sometimes, a bit of a control freak. You also possess a deep-seated need to serve, protect and organise others. You’re good at taking control and doing what needs to be done because you can just, well, SEE it.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? You’re an enigma in that you simultaneously believe no one can do things better than you AS WELL AS everyone else is also better than you. Imposter and superiority syndrome living side by side, in a weird harmony.

In relationships, you need someone who can lighten the mood, make you laugh, help you to cast off your insecurities and anxieties. You’re a lot of fun when you’re not stressing.

Famous Virgo moonies: Blake Lively, Amy Adams, Bella Hadid, Dolly Parton, Madonna, Gal Gadot, Nicki Minaj, Jada Pinkett Smith, The Olsen Twins, Carey Mulligan

LIBRA

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

You have a tendency to intellectualise your feelings, to rationalise and compartmentalise them, which can make you seem cold or aloof to others. The thing is you like to deal with facts and data, rather than impressions and opinions. You want stuff to be fair above all, and emotion doesn’t seem to lead that way all too often. You’re not wrong, my friend.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? You sometimes, honestly, DGAF. Yikes, that would shock them! You are so tactful, charming, and diplomatic, but actually much of it can be a people-pleasing façade and, underneath, you’re just cruising along, waiting to be interested again. You are a deeper cynic than anyone realises.

In relationships, your deeply romanticised and aesthetic character can lead to you feeling disillusioned with the realities of relationships. You can be "in love with love", and it can take a while for you to come down to earth and feel comfy in the realities of romance.

Famous Libra moonies: Kristen Stewart, Lily Allen, Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, Ann Hathaway, Alicia Keyes, Emma Bunton, Lupita Nyong’o

SCORPIO

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

You’re a strong, shrewd and intuitive character, underneath whatever social poise or grace you project. They’d better take you seriously! You have a penetrating insight into what makes people tick, it comes naturally to you so you don’t think it’s anything special… but, my friend, it is. Your intensity and inner self-belief can make you come off as a bit, dare I say, scary to others. You actually like it that way.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Everything fascinates you, there is literally no limit to the depths or darkness you’d stare into to glean insight and wisdom in life. Nothing fazes or scares you, and therefore there are no boundaries.

In relationships, you like to take control and you can get scary-jealous! Sex is incredibly important to you, it’s how you best express your love and commitment in a relationship, so if that side of things isn’t cooking then you’re going to start looking elsewhere.

Famous Scorpio moonies: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Gisele, Jennifer Lopez

SAGITTARIUS

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

You’re emotionally uncomplicated, because your reactions to things are largely knee-jerk and spontaneous and you live in the moment. You have no filter on your mouth - if you’re thinking it, you’re saying it! A hard-wired need for freedom and space keeps you on the move, looking for adventure and excitement. Always.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? You’re a much deeper thinker and philosopher, deep down, than your wham-bam persona would suggest. You love to talk about the big questions in life, and ruminate frequently on why we’re here, what it’s all about, where we’re heading.

In relationships, you don’t like being smothered or petted or analysed. You want a fun partner who is prepared to go explore the world with you, giving you lots of space… but always being on hand for plenty of passion and warmth. You prefer the physical versus the emotional side of relationships.

Famous Sagittarius moonies: Adele, Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman, Ellen Page, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell

CAPRICORN

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

You can be a bit, well, stiff when it comes to your feelings - preferring to keep stuff buttoned up and under control, thank you very much. Your natural reserve and caution can make you come off as distant or, maybe, unavailable. Sometimes, this actually makes the pursuers even more ardent. A smile from you is a hard-won token!

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? You are, of all of the moon signs, harder on yourself than anyone else. The perfectionism is REAL, and therefore you can’t bear to be teased or bantered with - it hits home too deeply. You are seriously protective of your vulnerabilities.

In relationships, you need an equally ambitious and hard-working partner who takes their duties seriously. You’re not just looking for love and romance, but an actual life partner. Someone with who you can create a luxurious, coveted empire. You like riches. You like status.

Famous Capricorn moonies: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloë Sevigny, Kate Hudson, Reece Witherspoon, Geroge Clooney, Cher

AQUARIUS

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

"Quirky" is probably how most people would describe you, after they get to know you. You don’t mind that, in fact it’s cool because at least it suggests you’re unique, and you prize individuality above all else. You’re friendly and have a big network, but few people get close. You like people (and nurture progressive, humanitarian core values) but you sort of hold others at arm’s length. Your emotions are really for Your Eyes Only.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? Honesty is your super power. You find it almost impossible to lie! Truth is a must-have in your relationship landscape and you’re brave and assertive enough to speak yours, as well as wise enough to hear others. You never judge.

In relationships, you’re an enigma. Your partner may feel they never truly get to know the real you.

Famous Aquarius moonies: Kim Cattrall, Britney Spears, Sandra Bullock, Victoria Beckham, Jessica Alba, Cara Delevingne, Sophia Loren

PISCES

Cosmopolitan UK - Hearst Owned

Gentle, sympathetic, creative and sensitive… you’re an open book of emotion, your feelings flow easily and you can tune in to how others feel too. Sometimes there is, frankly, too much feeling going on (and not a lot else… you’re no stranger to the sofa or the dressing gown). Sometimes, real life is too painful and you just need to stay home, get cosy and hibernate until it all goes away.

What secret about you would people be surprised to learn? You do have a limit. People often mistake your kindness for weakness and this can go on for a long time, as you give everyone the benefit of the doubt. But… when the limit is reached, you can cut them off, in cold blood and without looking back, and they never see it coming.

In relationships, you’re loving, caring and kind. You have a tendency to put your partner’s needs first but you like to play the martyr too, so they’ll sure know about every little sacrifice you’ve made, oh yes. Your life’s lesson and journey is to learn to believe in yourself more.

Famous Pisces moonies: Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Michelle Obama, Diane Kruger, Cheryl, Carrie-Ann Moss, Isla Fisher, Winona Ryder

For your own unique and personal tarot forecast, visit Kerry's TarotBella page.









You Might Also Like