Everything we know about the upcoming Britney Spears biopic

Universal Pictures announced earlier this month that it would be creating the film version of Britney Spears’ bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.

It was an unsurprisingly highly competitive auction to win the rights to the singer's life story, which is reported to have sold more than three million copies since it was released in October last year.

Wicked director Jon M Chu is reportedly attached to the project, alongside producer Marc Platt – the latter which was seemingly confirmed by Spears herself in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt,” she wrote. “He’s always made my favourite movies… stay tuned.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the Britney biopic…

What will the Britney Spears biopic be about?

The biopic will likely be based on The Woman in Me, which was a candid and eye-opening look at Spears’ life while she was at the peak of her fame. The book did not shy away from the controversies around the singer’s career, giving in-depth accounts of her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline. The book also looked at her complicated relationship with her family, and reasserts Spears’ feelings over the conservatorship from which she was released in November 2021.

Dave Hogan - Getty Images

The Woman in Me, which was read by the Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams in audio form, is currently the fastest-selling book in Simon & Schuster’s history.

At the time of release, Spears said : “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

Who has been cast in the Britney Spears biopic?

As the news of the biopic has only been announced, the cast is still unknown (and likely still being decided). While Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been rumoured to be linked to playing Britney on social media, no official announcements have been made.

Is there a release date for the Britney Spears biopic?

There’s no news of a production schedule so far, so we’re a long time off seeing any news of a release date.

Is there a trailer for the Britney Spears biopic?

Likewise, we’re very early on in the project, so keep checking back in with Harper’s Bazaar to get all the latest news.

Scott Gries - Getty Images

