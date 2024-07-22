Exclusive: Andy Murray offers glimpse into what life might look like after retirement ahead of competing in Paris Olympics

Andy Murray is set to conclude his illustrious tennis career by the end of the year. The 37-year-old recently bade an emotional farewell at Wimbledon, where the former double men's singles champion was moved to tears as he thanked his fans for their support.

Although the father-of-four has yet to confirm his retirement date, he will leave behind a legacy with highlights including three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic golds and a Davis Cup victory for Great Britain, as well as a knighthood, awarded in 2017.

Andy Murray chats with HELLO!

Despite preparing to hang up his racquet, Andy will compete in one final tournament – at the Olympics in Paris.

Here at HELLO!, we had the pleasure of speaking with Andy ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. He shared his excitement about competing alongside doubles partner Dan Evans and offered a glimpse into what life might look like after his retirement…

What does it mean to you to represent Great Britain at the Olympics?

It's something that makes me really, really proud. I love being part of TeamGB and competing for my country.

What's your fondest memory from London 2012?

The whole thing was just amazing. To be able to compete at a home Games is a fantastic opportunity for an athlete – so many athletes never get that chance. For me, probably my favourite memory from 2012 was watching Super Saturday.

The tennis player has won two Gold medals (Getty)

I'd met all of those British athletes in the village when I was there and then I watched them all win medals. We were all really invested in everybody else's success and so we were on such a high that day.

As a player, how does an Olympic tournament differ from a Grand Slam? Are the crowds different?

Yes it's a very different crowd. Most people only ever get to go to one, maybe two Olympics in their lifetime, if they are lucky. So everyone there, in the crowd, feels very privileged to get that experience. You have people cheering for their home team rather than cheering for individuals as well so that makes it slightly different. The crowd at Wimbledon was fantastic for me as a home player, very loud, very supportive, lots of Union Jacks. They definitely helped me get over the line to take the medal.

What makes Dan Evans a great doubles partner?

Andy is teaming up with Dan Evans in the doubles (Getty)

Dan's had a bit of success in doubles previously and I think what will make him a really good partner at the Olympics is that he absolutely loves playing for his country. He really enjoys the Davis Cup, he's passionate about being part of the team and representing Great Britain.

How nice was it for your family - and mum Judy to be there during Wimbledon?

I think my mum actually finds it quite stressful! And Kim. I don’t think I’m that easy to watch all the time. No, really it's great having them supporting and I’m so grateful that they've spent so much time watching me over the years. Just knowing they are in the crowd gives me a huge boost.

Andy's wife Kim with their two eldest daughters and Judy Murray at Wimbledon (Shutterstock)

Are your kids playing tennis yet? Who is the more patient teacher? You, Kim or Judy?

The oldest is just starting to get into tennis, but it's taken a while. The others aren't that keen yet. I think it's hard when your dad plays tennis for a living. I hope they will want to play a bit more as they get older – there is no pressure from me, but I just hope they enjoy the game as much as I do. I would say my mum is the most patient teacher. She is brilliant at teaching kids, and they listen to her much more than to me.

Judy Murray has been a huge pillar of support to Andy and his brother Jamie Murray (Francois Nel)

Would you consider getting a tattoo of the Olympic rings?

Um, I don't think so, no. I still feel like my parents would kill me if I got a tattoo.

Post-retirement, how do you plan on keeping fit? How are the next 12 months looking?

I'll definitely still be playing tennis. Just not on the Tour. I plan to play a lot more golf, and I'll probably carry on working with my Strength and Conditioning coach, Matt Little, as I transfer from being a full-time athlete and adjusting to not needing to do quite so much. I put on weight during Covid when I wasn’t training as much and eating junk. I didn't really like it, so I need to avoid that.

I've also been taking Vital Proteins collagen for a while. Following problems with my ankle, I was advised to use collagen supplements as I was only getting small amounts of collagen in my diet, so supplementing is a good option for me and supports my overall fitness plan. It's all about consistency; I will continue to add a scoop to my morning coffee.

You talked about your strict diet - with the help of Vital Proteins - what are some of the indulgent foods/drinks, you tend to enjoy on days off?

I love ice cream. And I'm partial to a biscuit or two. I like the ones with chocolate on top – I think they are called Choco Leibniz.

The sportsman is looking to retire this year

Will your diet remain the same post-training life?

I've actually had a pretty restrictive diet for a long time as you have to eat healthy stuff as an athlete, so I'm looking forward to relaxing a bit and trying a few new things. I'll still eat a lot of sushi though – that's my favourite.