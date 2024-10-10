EXCLUSIVE: Dior Channels Mary Stuart With Fiery Cruise Collection Campaign

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior cruise collection show may have taken place under blazing blue skies in Scotland, but the designer chose a golden haze as the backdrop for the accompanying ad campaign.

Brigitte Niedermair photographed models Sanija Dalecka, Tanya Churbanova, Ali Dansky and Jiali Zhao against the backdrop of wild grass or roaring flames, in images inspired by “a rebellious soul and the beauty and strength of resilience personified by the iconic figure of Mary Stuart,” Dior said in a statement Thursday.

More from WWD

The collection, shown in the grand, Italianate gardens at Scotland’s 15th century Drummond Castle, incorporated materials including velvet and lace in equestrian-inspired looks, while Renaissance influences came through in taffeta ball skirts, voluminous trains, embroidered dresses and chain mail.

The Dior cruise 2025 campaign.

Chiuri flew to the Outer Hebrides to watch how Harris tweed woolens are made (by artisans, often farmers, who weave in their homes on treadle looms) and worked with the collective on a special tartan for the collection in the colors of the Scottish countryside.

Churbanova is seen in a purple tartan coat and shawl-collared dress cinched with belts adorned with talismans and accessorized with a New Bobby belt bag lined with metallic studs. Dalecka wears a top with an image of founder Christian Dior fitting a model during a spring 1955 Dior show held at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Other accessories featured in the ads include the Lady Dior handbag, the Dior Book Tote displaying a map of Scotland, and D-Fight ankle boots.

Niedermair also art directed the campaign, which was styled by Elin Svahn. Makeup is by Peter Philips, while Eugene Souleiman did the hair.

The Dior cruise 2025 campaign.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.